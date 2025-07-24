Copilot Discover Could Soon Redesign News Feed in Windows 11 Widgets

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft is testing a new AI-driven experience for the Widgets board in Windows 11, and it’s a lot different from what we are used to.

A new report by Windows Central reveals that Microsoft might replace the current MSN-powered feed with a more personalized version called Copilot Discover. This new layout, seen below, doesn’t just look cleaner, it responds faster too. The scrolling feels smoother, the cards are larger with improved fonts, and there’s more room to interact.

Image Credit: Zac Bowden | Windows Central

When you hover over a story now lets you give it a thumbs up or down, follow or block a news outlet, and even bookmark posts. Some stories open directly within the Widgets board itself, which cuts out a lot of friction.

While the content still comes from MSN, the feed is shaped by AI based on your preferences. This suggests Microsoft is continuing to expand Copilot’s influence across the OS, not just as a sidebar assistant, but now also as your default content filter.

It’s worth noting that you’ll find a dedicated Widgets tab instead of the usual layout mixing widgets with news. The Weather card can’t be resized or moved anymore. And the board doesn’t expand to full screen like before.

There’s also a Notifications button up top, alerting users about breaking headlines or market updates. You can even tweak these or turned off completely. It’s still unclear if this redesign will roll out widely. Microsoft hasn’t confirmed anything, but we may see this in upcoming Insider builds.