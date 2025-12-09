Copilot Down for Many Across Europe, Microsoft Confirms

Microsoft has now shifted to manual capacity scaling

News
Rishaj Upadhyay
Rishaj Upadhyay Shield
News Editor
News
Reading time icon 1 min. read
Calendar icon EEST

If you live in the UK or parts of Europe and are unable to access Microsoft Copilot since morning, Microsoft has confirmed reports of degraded performance and unexpected outages. The issue, listed as CP1193544 in the Microsoft 365 admin center, is currently under active investigation.

Microsoft, in an update, mentioned that the issue spiked when traffic levels elevated unexpectedly, overwhelming Copilot’s autoscaling system. This resulted in users being unable to access the assistant or encountering limited functionality across key features.

According to early telemetry, the surge affected most of “user within the United Kingdom, or Europe,” while accesing Copilot. Although the issue was initially flagged as a potential regional routing fault, detailed investigation found that the service autoscaling failed to keep up with demand.

With automated systems falling short, Microsoft has now shifted to manual capacity scaling to restore Copilot. In yet another update, the company said it is “monitoring this closely to ensure the expected outcome is achieved,” while work continues behind the scenes to restore full functionality. For now, users may continue to see intermittent issues as the recovery progresses.

This is a developing story….

More about the topics: AI, Copilot, microsoft

Rishaj Upadhyay

Rishaj Upadhyay Shield

News Editor

Rishaj is a tech writer who has been writing professionally for over four years, with a passion for Android, Windows, and all things tech. He initially joined Windows Report as a tech journalist and is now taking over as a news editor. When he's not breaking the keyboard, you can find him cooking, or listening to music/podcasts.

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

User forum

0 messages