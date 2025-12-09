Copilot Down for Many Across Europe, Microsoft Confirms

If you live in the UK or parts of Europe and are unable to access Microsoft Copilot since morning, Microsoft has confirmed reports of degraded performance and unexpected outages. The issue, listed as CP1193544 in the Microsoft 365 admin center, is currently under active investigation.

Microsoft, in an update, mentioned that the issue spiked when traffic levels elevated unexpectedly, overwhelming Copilot’s autoscaling system. This resulted in users being unable to access the assistant or encountering limited functionality across key features.

According to early telemetry, the surge affected most of “user within the United Kingdom, or Europe,” while accesing Copilot. Although the issue was initially flagged as a potential regional routing fault, detailed investigation found that the service autoscaling failed to keep up with demand.

With automated systems falling short, Microsoft has now shifted to manual capacity scaling to restore Copilot. In yet another update, the company said it is “monitoring this closely to ensure the expected outcome is achieved,” while work continues behind the scenes to restore full functionality. For now, users may continue to see intermittent issues as the recovery progresses.

This is a developing story….