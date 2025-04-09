Copilot is now capable of File Search, and it will look into users' files to provide answers

File Search together with Vision are now available in Copilot.

Microsoft has announced new features for the Copilot app on Windows, which are now rolling out to Windows Insiders.

Copilot Vision is now available to all users. The feature, which was announced and released to Insiders a while ago, allows users to share browser or app windows with Copilot for analysis and insights.

For example, Copilot Vision will help users when shopping online, planning a trip, learning something new, or browsing the web.

Copilot is also getting the File Search enhancement that enables users to locate and ask questions about file contents directly within the app.

For example, users can ask Copilot questions like “Can you find my resume”, “Open the trip planning doc I was working on last week”, or “Look at my budget file and tell me how much I spent on dining last month”, and the AI model will look into files and provide answers.

File Search supports various file types, such as .docx, .xlsx, .pptx, .txt, .pdf, and .json.

