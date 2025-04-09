Copilot is now capable of File Search, and it will look into users' files to provide answers

File Search together with Vision are now available in Copilot.

News

Reading time icon 1 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Flavius Floare 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

copilot file search

Microsoft has announced new features for the Copilot app on Windows, which are now rolling out to Windows Insiders.

Copilot Vision is now available to all users. The feature, which was announced and released to Insiders a while ago, allows users to share browser or app windows with Copilot for analysis and insights.

For example, Copilot Vision will help users when shopping online, planning a trip, learning something new, or browsing the web.

Copilot is also getting the File Search enhancement that enables users to locate and ask questions about file contents directly within the app.

For example, users can ask Copilot questions like “Can you find my resume”, “Open the trip planning doc I was working on last week”, or “Look at my budget file and tell me how much I spent on dining last month”, and the AI model will look into files and provide answers.

File Search supports various file types, such as .docx, .xlsx, .pptx, .txt, .pdf, and .json.

You can read more about it in the official announcement.

More about the topics: Copilot, microsoft

Flavius Floare

Flavius Floare Shield

Tech Journalist

Flavius is a writer and a media content producer with a particular interest in technology, gaming, media, film and storytelling. He's always curious and ready to take on everything new in the tech world, covering Microsoft's products on a daily basis. The passion for gaming and hardware feeds his journalistic approach, making him a great researcher and news writer that's always ready to bring you the bleeding edge!

User forum

0 messages