Copilot’s Browser Actions Bring Smarter AI to Microsoft Edge

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft is going all in on AI integration within its products, and the latest tests show the company’s plan to make Edge a truly agentic browser. New AI-driven features have been spotted that could change how users interact with the web.

For example, the company recently began expanding smart navigation options such as the Tab Search rollout, further hinting at Microsoft’s long-term goal of a more intelligent browsing experience.

Microsoft Edge Is Testing Deep AI Integration with New Copilot Features

Copilot Gains “Browser Actions” Access to Edge Profile

A keen-eyed user noticed that the web version of Copilot is experimenting with a new feature called Browser Actions. When enabled, this allows Copilot to access your Edge profile information, including signed-in websites, browsing history, and other personalized details.

The feature description reads:

“Copilot can browse the web and complete tasks using your Edge profile info.”

While Copilot already offers automation through Copilot Agent, that version does not have access to any personal data. Browser Actions, however, appears to go a step further by using your profile context to perform real-time actions such as clicking buttons, navigating pages, and interacting with signed-in sites directly.

Privacy Considerations

Although this may sound intrusive, Microsoft is expected to add clear boundaries. The feature likely will not read your open tabs unless explicitly shared, nor will it bypass authentication or access native Windows features without permission.

Still, this marks one of the most significant steps yet toward AI-assisted browsing, potentially making Edge the first major browser to blend personalized automation with on-device context.

You can see more about Microsoft’s broader vision for Edge becoming an AI-powered assistant in this analysis on how Microsoft plans to pump more AI into Edge.

New “Journeys” Feature Summarizes Your Browsing Activity

That is not the only addition. Microsoft is also testing a Journeys feature in Edge, which uses your recent browsing history to help you pick up where you left off.

The description states:

“On first use, Microsoft may use your past 7 days of browsing activity (excluding page content) to jumpstart your Journeys experience.”

This feature automatically summarizes your recent web activity and presents it as cards on the New Tab page, allowing users to easily revisit topics or projects from previous sessions.

AI Agentic Browsing on the Horizon

Between Browser Actions and Journeys, it is clear that Microsoft wants to make Edge an AI-powered browser assistant capable of performing tasks, organizing information, and offering contextual suggestions.

Whether these tools will raise privacy concerns or become the next big convenience in browsing remains to be seen. Would you allow Copilot to manage your sessions and complete web tasks for you?