Microsoft Edge Finally Rolls Out Tab Search, Starting October 2025

Following Desktop Visual Search and new protections against malicious sideloaded extensions, Microsoft is now rolling out Tab Search in Edge beginning October 2025, bringing a redesigned menu that makes finding and managing tabs faster and more convenient.
The new Tab Search menu is straightforward. At the top, users can type to instantly locate any open tab. Underneath, the menu shows all currently open tabs as well as recent tabs you’ve closed, making it easy to get back to something you were just viewing.
From this menu, users can also:
- Turn on Vertical Tabs to change how tabs are displayed for easier reading.
- Group tabs for related tasks or projects, using AI, no clutter, no confusion.
- Open Workspaces, which group tabs for different projects or teams.
Microsoft Edge Finally Rolls Out Tab Search for All Users
How to Open Tab Search
To access the Tab Search menu, click the small down arrow icon at the very start of the tab strip, right next to your open tabs (as shown in the image above).
This is the same spot where Chrome places its Tab Search button, making the experience instantly familiar for users who switch between browsers. One click and you’ll see all search and organization options in one place, right within your current window.
Edge’s redesigned Tab Search has been in testing for some time; a dedicated button and left-aligned menu were first covered in our previous report.
“Tab Search helps users stay organized by letting them quickly find and reopen recently closed tabs or search across all open ones in a single view. From the same menu, they can also enable Vertical Tabs, access the AI-powered Organize Tabs feature, and open Workspaces,” Microsoft notes on the roadmap page.
The update is designed to reduce tab overload. Users can search and switch between tabs quickly, recover tabs with a single click, and organize their browser session without needing to switch between menus or windows. Vertical Tabs and Workspaces add more versatility, whether you’re working, researching, or just browsing.
Rollout Timeline:
Microsoft confirms the rollout begins in October 2025 on its official roadmap, with availability expanding as updates roll out.
That’s not all. Microsoft Edge is also testing Copilot Discover Feed settings and a multi-tab summarization feature.
More about the topics: microsoft, microsoft edge
Venkat
Tech Journalist
Venkat is a tech writer with over 15 years of experience, known for spotting new browser features and tech changes before they go public. Based in India, he breaks down under-the-radar browser updates to help readers stay ahead.
