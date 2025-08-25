Top 5 Data Recovery Software for USB Drive Files

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Losing files from a USB drive can be stressful, especially when it holds important documents, photos, or work data. Thankfully, dedicated recovery tools can help restore lost files quickly.

1. Stellar Data Recovery – Reliable and versatile

Stellar Data Recovery is one of the most reliable tools for retrieving files from USB drives, SD cards, and external hard drives. It’s widely used by both beginners and professionals thanks to its clean interface.

The software is capable of restoring files in multiple formats, from documents and music to videos and archives. Even if your USB drive is corrupted or formatted, Stellar can usually recover your data.

Other great features:

Preview files before recovery

Supports multiple storage devices

Works with FAT32, exFAT, and NTFS

Deep scan for better accuracy

⇒ Get Stellar Data Recovery

2. EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard – Easy to use

EaseUS offers an excellent balance between ease of use and recovery efficiency. It’s a top choice for restoring accidentally deleted files or recovering data after formatting your USB drive.

Its quick scan finds recently deleted files fast, while the deep scan can recover files that have been lost for months. EaseUS also supports recovery from partitions that have become inaccessible.

Other great features:

User-friendly interface

Preview before final recovery

Works with more than 1000 file types

Recovers from formatted or corrupted drives

⇒ Get EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard

3. Disk Drill – Advanced scanning power

Disk Drill is a powerful recovery tool that combines advanced algorithms with a simple design. It can restore data from USB drives, SD cards, and other storage media with minimal effort.

The software supports over 400 file types and is especially good at dealing with corrupted or damaged drives. Its extra features, such as data protection and backup, make it more than just a recovery app.

Other great features:

Recovery vault to protect files

Works on Windows and macOS

Quick and deep scan modes

Supports multiple file systems

⇒ Get Disk Drill

4. Recuva – Free and lightweight

Recuva is lightweight and free for basic use, which makes it ideal for home users who just want to recover photos, documents, or music files from a USB drive.

It has both quick and deep scan modes, giving you flexibility depending on your recovery needs. Recuva is especially good at handling older or smaller drives where expensive software might not be necessary.

Other great features:

Portable version available

Free option for basic recovery

Deep scan improves results

Secure overwrite option to delete permanently

⇒ Get Recuva

5. Wondershare Recoverit – Premium with video repair

Wondershare Recoverit is a premium solution that stands out for its ability to handle severely corrupted USB drives. It’s designed with an intuitive interface, so even first-time users can recover files easily.

One of its strengths is video recovery, which allows you to restore damaged or incomplete video files. The tool also supports multiple file formats and offers reliable scanning options.

Other great features:

Repair corrupted videos

Supports 1000+ file formats

Clean and simple design

Cloud-based recovery option

⇒ Get Wondershare Recoverit

USB drives are prone to accidental deletion, corruption, or formatting issues. Having the right recovery software ensures that you can quickly restore your files without advanced technical knowledge.

These tools also support a wide range of file systems, making them useful across Windows and macOS devices. Whether you’re recovering work documents or personal media, they provide a reliable safety net.

For detailed guidance, you can check this step-by-step article on how to recover deleted files from USB drive.

If you’re on an older system, take a look at Windows 7 data recovery software or Windows 8 data recovery software. On modern devices, the best Windows 10 data recovery software will cover your needs.

FAQs