Best Data Recovery Software for Windows 7

Losing files on Windows 7 can be frustrating, but the right data recovery software can help you restore them quickly. Below are the best tools that still work with Windows 7, so don’t miss them.

1. Stellar Data Recovery – Best overall

Stellar Data Recovery is a trusted tool for users who need to recover important data on Windows 7. It supports multiple file formats and is designed to restore files even after severe drive corruption or formatting. Its intuitive interface makes it suitable for beginners, while professionals can benefit from its advanced scanning options.

This tool also excels when handling complex recovery cases, including crashed systems and inaccessible drives. Whether you need to retrieve business documents or personal media files, Stellar provides reliable recovery without compromising file quality.

Other great features:

Supports NTFS, FAT, and exFAT file systems

Restores data from HDDs, SSDs, and USB drives

Includes a preview option before recovery

Works with encrypted drives

Advanced deep scan for thorough file search

⇒ Get Stellar Data Recovery

2. EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard – Can recover up to 2GB of data

EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard is one of the most popular tools for file recovery on Windows 7. It handles accidental deletions, partition losses, and emptied recycle bins with ease. The program is especially user friendly, with a simple three-step process to find and restore your files.

Its strength lies in the balance between ease of use and strong recovery capabilities. Whether you lost files from a hard drive, SD card, or external device, EaseUS ensures smooth recovery without needing technical expertise.

Other great features:

Recovers up to 2GB of data for free

Compatible with over 1,000 file types

Restores partitions that were lost or deleted

Offers a step-by-step recovery wizard

Supports formatted and RAW drives

⇒ Get EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard

3. Recuva – Completely free

Recuva by CCleaner is a lightweight and effective solution for Windows 7 users who want a simple way to restore lost files. It can recover documents, photos, videos, and even emails from a wide variety of storage devices. Its clean design makes it one of the easiest recovery tools to start with.

Aside from its recovery function, Recuva also provides a secure delete feature. This allows users to permanently erase sensitive files, ensuring they cannot be restored by anyone else in the future.

Other great features:

Free to use with optional Pro upgrade

Supports USB sticks, memory cards, and HDDs

Works with both quick and deep scans

Secure file overwrite with military-grade standards

Lightweight software that runs smoothly on older PCs

⇒ Get Recuva

4. Wondershare Recoverit – Supports wide range of formats

Wondershare Recoverit is a versatile recovery program that fully supports Windows 7 systems. It specializes in video recovery, making it a strong option for users who have lost large media files. With a high recovery rate and simple interface, Recoverit is suitable for both home and office use.

The software also includes advanced repair options, which can fix corrupted video and photo files during the recovery process. This makes it ideal for multimedia professionals who need reliable results without risking further damage to their files.

Other great features:

Recovers over 1,000 file formats

Can restore data after a system crash

Includes built-in video repair functionality

Supports external storage recovery

Offers a free trial with limited recovery size

⇒ Get Wondershare Recoverit

5. Disk Drill – Easy to use

Disk Drill is a robust solution that offers more than just recovery for Windows 7. It features a Recovery Vault tool that tracks deleted files, increasing the chances of successful retrieval later. This proactive feature makes it stand out from many other recovery tools.

In addition to recovering files from internal and external drives, Disk Drill provides a user friendly interface with detailed recovery options. It is a well-rounded choice for those who want powerful features without unnecessary complexity.

Other great features:

Recovers up to 500MB for free

Works with HDDs, SSDs, and SD cards

Offers advanced partition recovery

Provides data protection tools

Easy-to-navigate dashboard for quick scanning

⇒ Get Disk Drill

FAQs

Does Windows 7 have a built in file recovery tool? Windows 7 includes Backup and Restore, but it only works if you set it up beforehand. Dedicated recovery software offers more reliable results when files are lost unexpectedly. Can I recover permanently deleted files on Windows 7? Yes. Tools like EaseUS, Stellar, and Recuva can scan your drive and restore files that were permanently deleted, as long as they have not been overwritten. Is free recovery software safe to use? Free tools like Recuva are safe if downloaded from official sources. However, premium versions usually provide more features and better recovery rates.

Windows 7 may be older, but you still have access to powerful data recovery software that ensures your files are not lost forever. Whether you choose Stellar, EaseUS, Recuva, Recoverit, or Disk Drill, each option offers reliable performance for restoring documents, photos, and videos with ease.