Deal alert: Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED is almost 50% off right now

The Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED, a sleek and high-performance laptop, is now available at a massive 47% discount, dropping its price from $949.99 to just $499.99. This makes it one of the best value-for-money deals for those looking for a lightweight yet powerful laptop.

Here’s why you might want to consider it

Sleek & Portable Design

Weighing just 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs), the ultra-thin Vivobook S 14 OLED is perfect for students, professionals, and frequent travelers. Its 14-inch display with slim bezels ensures a compact and stylish look without compromising screen space.

Strong Performance for Everyday Use

Powered by an Intel Core Ultra 5 226V processor and 16GB of RAM, this laptop delivers smooth multitasking, whether you’re browsing, working on documents, or doing light content creation.

Stunning OLED Display

The 14-inch OLED screen is a standout feature, offering:

1200p resolution for crisp visuals

for crisp visuals 100% DCI-P3 color accuracy for vibrant images

for vibrant images 400 nits brightness (600 nits in HDR mode) for deep contrast and clarity

Perfect for work, streaming, and even light gaming.

Long Battery Life & Advanced Connectivity

75Wh battery – Over 15 hours of usage on a single charge

Wi-Fi 7 & Bluetooth 5.4 – Faster and more stable wireless connections

Two Thunderbolt 4 ports – Fast data transfer and external display support

512GB Gen 4 SSD – Upgradeable for extra storage needs

At just $499.99, this laptop offers premium features at an unbeatable price, making it a top choice for those who want a balance of affordability and high-end specs.