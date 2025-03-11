Deal alert: Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED is almost 50% off right now
The Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED, a sleek and high-performance laptop, is now available at a massive 47% discount, dropping its price from $949.99 to just $499.99. This makes it one of the best value-for-money deals for those looking for a lightweight yet powerful laptop.
Here’s why you might want to consider it
Sleek & Portable Design
Weighing just 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs), the ultra-thin Vivobook S 14 OLED is perfect for students, professionals, and frequent travelers. Its 14-inch display with slim bezels ensures a compact and stylish look without compromising screen space.
Strong Performance for Everyday Use
Powered by an Intel Core Ultra 5 226V processor and 16GB of RAM, this laptop delivers smooth multitasking, whether you’re browsing, working on documents, or doing light content creation.
Stunning OLED Display
The 14-inch OLED screen is a standout feature, offering:
- 1200p resolution for crisp visuals
- 100% DCI-P3 color accuracy for vibrant images
- 400 nits brightness (600 nits in HDR mode) for deep contrast and clarity
Perfect for work, streaming, and even light gaming.
Long Battery Life & Advanced Connectivity
- 75Wh battery – Over 15 hours of usage on a single charge
- Wi-Fi 7 & Bluetooth 5.4 – Faster and more stable wireless connections
- Two Thunderbolt 4 ports – Fast data transfer and external display support
- 512GB Gen 4 SSD – Upgradeable for extra storage needs
At just $499.99, this laptop offers premium features at an unbeatable price, making it a top choice for those who want a balance of affordability and high-end specs.
