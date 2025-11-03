Delisted Xbox 360 Games Resurface on Microsoft Store as ‘Coming Soon’

There's no word from Microsoft or Xbox team just yet

If you are an Xbox fan, there’s something you need to pay attention right now. Previously delisted Xbox 360 games have quietly resurfaced on Microsoft Store with a “coming soon” tag.

First spotted by JB (@JBishie) on X, these listings were seen in select regions, and the titles, which were once unavailable for purchase, are suddenly visible again. For longtime Xbox players, that’s enough to trigger both nostalgia and speculation.

As of now, there’s been no word from Microsoft or the Xbox team, which only make us suspect whether it is intended or mere an error. To catch you up, many Xbox 360 games were pulled years ago due to expired licenses, delisted content, or compatibility issues.

So, their reappearance, even as placeholders, is unusual. It raises a few questions such on whether Xbox working on wider backward compatibility. Or did someone at Redmond just flip the wrong switch?

Not everyone’s convinced by the reappearance of delisted Xbox 360 games. Some users believe it’s simply a database error. However, the “coming soon” tag feels intentional, suggesting something might be brewing behind the scenes.

For now, these reappearances of delisted Xbox 360 Games are unconfirmed and unexplained. If you’re hoping to repurchase old Xbox 360 favorites, it might be wise to wait for official word. Whether it’s a quiet test run for new hardware or just a temporary glitch, one thing’s certain; Xbox fans are paying attention to this closely.

via: The Gamer