Dell SupportAssist vs Command Update: Which One Do You Need?

This comparison between Dell SupportAssist vs Dell Command | Update will help you figure out which tool best suits your needs.

One is better for home users looking for quick and easy updates and optimization tools, while the other is better suited for advanced IT professionals. In certain cases, you can also make use of both.

Let’s see their features, strengths, and weaknesses.

As mentioned earlier, both Dell Support Assist and Command Update options share similar features and benefits. Below, we’ll break down how they tackle various tasks and compare their shared features.

Dell Support Assist can download and install updates on your computer automatically, without your intervention. It is tailored for casual users and requires minimal configuration.

On the other hand, Dell Command | Update is more customizable, allowing you to manually choose which updates to install: BIOS, firmware, or drivers.

It does have automatization options, offering a command-line interface for batch updates. Additionally, it offers the possibility to apply updated policies across devices. This makes it a better choice for advanced users and IT professionals.

Diagnostics and troubleshooting

When it comes to troubleshooting and diagnostics, SupportAssist has the upper hand. It can run hardware diagnostics and help you fix them quickly and again, with minimal manual input.

This tool uses machine learning to predict hardware problems. It can also send reports to Dell’s support team for quicker resolutions.

Dell Command | Update falls short when it comes to diagnostic features. It only keeps a log of updates and recent changes. But it doesn’t give you much guidance.

You have to figure things out on your own.

Ease of use

Supports Assist is pre-installed on most Dell PCs and requires minimal configuration. It’s automatic and easily navigable user interface makes it a great choice for non technical users.

Dell Command | Update has to be downloaded from Dell’s support page. If you manage a network of PCs, you’ll have to install it on each system individually.

The latter requires some technical expertise and previous knowledge of CLI commands.

System requirements and compatibility

Support Assist works with consumer-grade Dell PCs like XPS, G Series, and Alienware. It’s compatible with systems running Windows 10 or higher. It’s primarily aimed for personal use.

Dell Command Update offers broader compatibility, supporting Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 and higher.

It is tailored for business-oriented Dell lineups such as OptiPlex, Precision, and Vostro. This tool is optimized for multiple system setups and supports remote management.

Additionally, it supports integration with tools like Microsoft SCCM and Dell TechDirect, making it a great choice for IT admins.

If you’re a home user, Support Assist is a great pick. It’s intuitive and easy to use, offering features like proactive alerts and built-in diagnostics that cut your work in half.

The downside is that you don’t have that much control over updates and it cannot manage large-scale setups. It could work if you run a small business, but it’s not the best for multiple-PC systems.

Conversely, if you’re an IT pro and manage multiple devices, Dell Command Update is a much better choice. It offers an advanced tool for managing updates and lets you customize your setup.

Comparing it to Dell SupportAssist, Dell Command Update lacks predictive features and requires more technical know-how.

All in all, if you’re a home user, SupportAssist is a great choice. And if you’re an IT admin, Command Update will offer you more options.

That said, the tools are compatible with each other and if your system supports it, you can make use of both.