Does ClipChamp Have a Watermark? We answer

Quick answer

No watermark on exports when you edit your own media and use free assets , up to 1080p .

on exports when you edit and use , up to . Watermark appears if your project includes premium stock video/images/audio or paid features not included in your plan.

if your project includes or not included in your plan. Remove it by replacing paid items with free ones or upgrading to a plan that covers those assets.

When you’ll see a watermark

You added Premium stock clips, images, graphics, or audio.

stock clips, images, graphics, or audio. You used a paid feature (e.g., certain effects, templates, brand/brand kit items that require a plan).

(e.g., certain effects, templates, brand/brand kit items that require a plan). You imported a watermarked file from elsewhere (it exports as-is).

How to remove the Clipchamp watermark (fast)

Identify premium items: In the timeline or media panel, look for Premium badges/icons. Replace or delete: Swap them with Free assets or your own files. Upgrade if needed: Choose a plan that includes the specific stock or feature used. Re-export at 1080p: Export again; the watermark should be gone.

Tips to avoid watermarks

Filter for Free assets before inserting stock.

assets before inserting stock. Stick to your own media (camera footage, screen recordings, images, voiceovers).

(camera footage, screen recordings, images, voiceovers). Preview before export: If you see a diagonal watermark overlay on a clip in preview, it’s usually a premium item.

If you see a diagonal watermark overlay on a clip in preview, it’s usually a item. Keep exports at 1080p for the free tier; higher tiers may unlock extra options.

FAQs

Is Clipchamp completely free?

Core editing and 1080p exports are free. Premium stock and some advanced features require a paid plan.

Why do I see a watermark in the editor but not in the final video?

Previews can display a watermark over premium assets. If you remove or license them, the final export will be clean.

Does the free plan export 4K?

The standard free workflow targets 1080p. For advanced codecs/resolutions, check paid options.

Do templates add watermarks?

Only if the template uses premium assets. Replace those with free media to avoid a watermark.

Will my screen recordings have a watermark?

No, not if you export without any premium items added to the project.