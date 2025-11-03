Edge Browser Adds Passkey Saving & Syncing With Microsoft Password Manager

Microsoft today announced that, with Edge version 142, you’ll be able to securely sav and sync passkeys across Windows devices using Microsoft Password Manager.

For the unitiated, passkeys are better alternative to passwords, which uses device-based authentication, such as a fingerprint, facial recognition, or PIN. Built on the FIDO2 standard, passkeys store a private key tied to a website, while the site only keeps the public key. Even in the event of a data breach, accounts remain protected, making this a strong upgrade over traditional password-based logins.

With this update, signing in becomes faster. There’s no need to remember or type complex passwords, just authenticate with your device. Passkeys also sync securely via your Microsoft account, ensuring you can access them across multiple Windows devices. Your biometric information never leaves your device, and websites only receive cryptographic proof of your identity.

To use passkeys in Edge, users can create them directly through Microsoft Password Manager. Once set up, the passkey can be used to log in to supported websites with your preferred authentication method. When syncing to another Windows device, users simply verify their Microsoft Password Manager PIN to unlock their passkeys on the new system.

Passkeys are stored encrypted in the cloud and protected by the Microsoft Password Manager PIN. It’s worth noting that attempts to unlock or reset PINs are logged and safeguarded through Azure confidential ledger.

As mentioned earlier, this feature is gradually rolling out in Microsoft Edge 142 on Windows for Microsoft Accounts. Moreover, the fompany plans to expand availability to additional platforms in the coming days.