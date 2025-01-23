Error Found Out Of Scope 601 (0x259): How to Fix it

Adjusting your permissions can help you with this error

ERROR_FOUND_OUT_OF_SCOPE usually affects system administrators and it might prevent you from accessing certain locations. However, there are a few ways to fix this issue.

How can I fix ERROR_FOUND_OUT_OF_SCOPE?

Before we start, ensure that both Windows and the application that is giving you this issue are up to date.

1. Check if the file or folder exists

Open File Explorer and try to navigate to the desired path. Alternatively, press the Windows key + R and enter cmd.

Next, run dir <path_to_object>



If the folder or file is available, move to the next solution.

2. Check the permissions

Right-click the file or folder that is giving you trouble and choose Properties.

Navigate to the Security tab. Check if the required user or group has the necessary permissions. If not, click Edit and assign permissions to it.



If you’re having issues with a command line script, run it like this:

Open the command line. Next, run the following: runas /user:Administrator <your_command>

Check if it works.

3. Check the volume

Ensure that the desired volume is mounted properly and accessible. Press the Windows key + S and type cmd. Choose Run as administrator.

Run chkdsk drive_letter: /f

Wait for the scan to finish. If the object is on a network volume, check the network connection.

4. Other solutions to try

Ensure that the handle that is used is pointing to the correct directory or volume. Adjust the paths or scopes in the code to match the object’s location. Rebind the bandles if needed. Close and reopen the application or reinitialize the handles if possible. Verify the scope of the handle that is being used. Use debugging tools to determine exactly where the operation goes out of scope. Lastly, try reproducing the issue in a clean environment.

It’s important to mention that you can recognize the ERROR_FOUND_OUT_OF_SCOPE by the following error message: 601 (0x259) The attempt to find the object found an object matching by ID on the volume but it is out of the scope of the handle used for the operation.

