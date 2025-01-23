Error Found Out Of Scope 601 (0x259): How to Fix it

Adjusting your permissions can help you with this error

by Milan Stanojevic 

ERROR_FOUND_OUT_OF_SCOPE usually affects system administrators and it might prevent you from accessing certain locations. However, there are a few ways to fix this issue.

How can I fix ERROR_FOUND_OUT_OF_SCOPE?

Before we start, ensure that both Windows and the application that is giving you this issue are up to date.

1. Check if the file or folder exists

  1. Open File Explorer and try to navigate to the desired path.
  2. Alternatively, press the Windows key + R and enter cmd.
    command prompt
  3. Next, run dir <path_to_object>
    dir command

If the folder or file is available, move to the next solution.

2.  Check the permissions

  1. Right-click the file or folder that is giving you trouble and choose Properties.
    properties context menu
  2. Navigate to the Security tab.
  3. Check if the required user or group has the necessary permissions.
  4. If not, click Edit and assign permissions to it.
    clicking edit to change permissions security tab disk properties

If you’re having issues with a command line script, run it like this:

  1. Open the command line.
  2. Next, run the following:  runas /user:Administrator <your_command>
    runas command
  3. Check if it works.

3. Check the volume

  1. Ensure that the desired volume is mounted properly and accessible.
  2. Press the Windows key + S and type cmd. Choose Run as administrator.
  3. Run chkdsk drive_letter: /f
    CHKDSK 1 ERROR_FT_READ_RECOVERY_FROM_BACKUP
  4. Wait for the scan to finish.
  5. If the object is on a network volume, check the network connection.

4. Other solutions to try

  1. Ensure that the handle that is used is pointing to the correct directory or volume.
  2. Adjust the paths or scopes in the code to match the object’s location.
  3. Rebind the bandles if needed.
  4. Close and reopen the application or reinitialize the handles if possible.
  5. Verify the scope of the handle that is being used.
  6. Use debugging tools to determine exactly where the operation goes out of scope.
  7. Lastly, try reproducing the issue in a clean environment.

It’s important to mention that you can recognize the ERROR_FOUND_OUT_OF_SCOPE by the following error message: 601 (0x259) The attempt to find the object found an object matching by ID on the volume but it is out of the scope of the handle used for the operation.

We also wrote about EXCEPTION_SCOPE_INVALID and ERROR_SCOPE_NOT_FOUND in our previous guides, so don’t hesitate to check them out.

Milan Stanojevic

Milan Stanojevic Shield

Windows Toubleshooting Expert

Milan has been enthusiastic about technology ever since his childhood days, and this led him to take interest in all PC-related technologies. He's a PC enthusiast and he spends most of his time learning about computers and technology. Before joining WindowsReport, he worked as a front-end web developer. Now, he's one of the Troubleshooting experts in our worldwide team, specializing in Windows errors & software issues.

