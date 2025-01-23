ERROR_NO_MORE_MATCHES: How to Fix This Windows Error
Fixing indexing issues solves it in most cases
ERROR_NO_MORE_MATCHES usually shows up when you use a search function and there’s a an error or no found results.
It might occur in File Explorer, on a web browser, email client, gamin apps, database apps, or even media players.
Here’s how you can fix it:
How to fix ERROR_NO_MORE_MATCHES
Consider closing and restarting the app that’s displaying the error. Also, make sure the search criteria and terms are correct. Ultimately, if these tricks won’t work, follow the more advanced steps below.
1. Rebuild indexing
- Open the Control Panel, search for Indexing, and open the section.
- Click on Advanced and then select Rebuild.
- Confirm by clicking OK and wait for the process to continue.
- This takes some time but it will reset indexing on your PC and could fix the ERROR_NO_MORE_MATCHES issues.
2. Run a SFC scan
- Press the Windows key, type cmd, and select Run Command Prompt as Administrator.
- Type the following command and press Enter: sfc/scannow.
- Once the scan is done, restart your PC. This command searches for and fixes system file corruption and rebooting ensures changes are enforced.
3. Run the app as administrator
- If the issue happens with one specific app (like a browser or game launcher), right click on its exe file and select Properties.
- Go to the Compatibility tab.
- Check the box for Run this program as administrator.
- Click Ok to save.
- Try using the app again and see if the error persists.
4. Reset or reinstall the problematic app
- Open Windows Settings and go to Apps>Installed apps.
- Locate the app displaying the error.
- Click on the three dots next to it.
- If you have Advanced options, click on it and:
- Select Reset.
- Wait for the process to complete.
- If you don’t, select Uninstall and wait for the process to complete. Go back to the app’s official website and reinstall it.
Now the ERROR_NO_MORE_MATCHES issue should be gone.
Matches error like this one are generally related to search functionality errors. Just like Explorer.exe crashing or the search box not typing errors, you can fix the No more matches issue by tweaking settings and resetting the indexing in Windows.
