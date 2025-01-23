ERROR_EVALUATION_EXPIRATION [BSoD Fix]

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

The ERROR_EVALUATION_EXPIRATION with error code 622 (0x26E) with description {Windows Evaluation Notification} The evaluation period for this installation of Windows has expired. This system will shutdown in 1 hour. To restore access to this installation of Windows, please upgrade this installation using a licensed distribution of this product, indicates that the Windows operating system of your device is expired as it was an evaluation copy.

The evaluation version of Windows is time-limited and usually expires in 90 days. Once the evaluation period ends, the system will ask you to activate a licensed version of Windows.

How can I fix the ERROR_EVALUATION_EXPIRATION?

1. Check the edition of Windows

Press Windows + I to open the Settings app. Locate and click System from the left pane. Click About. Check the Windows specifications; if you see the Evaluation version, proceed with the steps below.

2. Activate Windows with a license key

NOTE If you already have a licensed version, but somehow the Windows specifications say it is an evaluation version, try activating Windows again. However, if you have the Windows Evaluation version, you must purchase a valid product key.

Press Windows + I to open the Settings app. Locate and click System from the left pane. Click Activation. Under Upgrade your edition of Windows or a similar section, look for the Change product key option and click the Change button. Enter the license key and follow the on-screen prompt to complete the activation process.

3. Extend the evaluation period

Press the Windows key, type cmd in the search box, and click Run as administrator to launch Command Prompt with elevated rights. To try and extend the evaluation period, copy & paste the following command and hit Enter : slmgr /rearm Once the command is successfully executed, restart your computer.

4. Perform an in-place upgrade

Before following these steps, make sure you cross-check these things:

The device should meet the minimum system requirements

If you want to upgrade, first check the system requirements with the help of the PC Health Check app

Back up your important data and check if you have enough free disk space

Keep your product key handy, and make sure you have a stable internet connection

Visit the Windows 11 website. Locate the Download Windows 11 Disk Image (ISO) section and choose Windows 11 (multi-edition ISO). Click Download Now. Select the product language from the drop-down and click Confirm. An ISO file will be downloaded; right-click it and select Mount from the context menu. Locate and click Setup.exe. If you get a User Account Control or UAC prompt, click Yes. The Install Windows 11 dialog box will open; click Next. On the License terms box, click Accept to proceed. The setup will check the available free space; it can take a few minutes. Next, on the Ready to Install page, ensure Keep personal files and apps is selected. Click Install on the following page and follow the on-screen prompts to complete.

Your device will restart many times, and once the process is complete, you will get the lock screen. You can log in, check for Windows updates, and configure the device settings according to your preferences.

5. Clean install Windows

You can perform a clean installation if you have genuine Windows but don’t have product key, and not able to activate it, but first, here are the prerequisites you need to check:

A stable internet connection

A blank USB drive with at least 8 GB of storage. Make sure you have no content on the USB drive, as it will be deleted

Back up your important files to an external storage or cloud

Create an installation media

First, download the Windows 11 media creation tool on the another device Once done, double-click the mediacreationtool.exe and click Yes on the UAC prompt. On Windows 11 setup wizard, click Accept to agree to license terms. Remove the checkmark next to Use the recommended options for this PC and select the Windows edition and language. Plug in the USB device; choose USB flash drive and click Next. The USB device will be formatted, and Windows installation media will be added to the drive. Click Finish and safely remove the flash drive.

Clean install Windows

Insert the USB flash drive into the affected computer, press the Windows key, click Power, and then press and hold the Shift key while selecting Restart. Once your device is in Windows RE, select Use a device on the Choose an option screen. Select the USB drive from the next page. Your device will boot up and you will get the Windows setup dialog box, choose Language, Time and Keyboard method, then click Next. Select Install now. You can enter the product key at the next screen, select I don’t have a product key, and then click Next. On the Select the operating system you want to install page, select the OS and click Next. Click Accept on the next page. Choose Custom: Install Windows only (advanced). Select the drive that you want to choose to install Windows.

Now, the installation will begin. Don’t turn off your PC; if it is a laptop, connect the charger. Once Windows is installed, your PC will restart, and you must follow the prompts to complete the setup. Once logged in, go to Settings>Windows Update>Check for updates and install if available.

In conclusion, to fix the ERROR_EVALUATION_EXPIRATION, you can check the version of Windows, activate Windows with a license key, extend the evaluation period, perform an in-place upgrade, or clean install Windows.

If you have any questions or suggestions about the BSoD error, feel free to mention them in the comments section below.