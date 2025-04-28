Microsoft wants Windows 10 users to upgrade to Windows 11 or Copilot + PCs

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

With Windows 10 support set to end on October 14, 2025, Microsoft is urging Windows 10 users to upgrade to Windows 11 or, better yet, grab a shiny new Copilot+ PCs.

As noted by Windows Latest, Microsoft tried conveying the message through a recent blog post and full-screen ads on Windows 10 devices.

Microsoft recently highlighted the benefits of upgrading to Copilot + PCs for Windows 10 users

Microsoft reportedly used the blog post that highlights the rollout of Recall as a sales pitch for Copilot + PCs. According to Microsoft, these AI PCs offer “turbocharged performance, all-day battery life, and next-gen AI features.”

The company further mentions that it’s the “smartest time” to upgrade, especially if your current PC doesn’t meet Windows 11’s requirements, like TPM 2.0.

For those whose hardware falls short, Microsoft’s solution is clear: don’t just upgrade your OS—buy a Copilot+ PC. Well, the sales pitch doesn’t stop at blog posts.

The company is also pushing full-screen pop-ups on Windows 10 devices to convince users

The news outlet also spotted full-screen pop-ups that are appearing for Windows 10 users immediately after booting their systems. These full-screen pop-up ads, spotted in multiple languages including English and German, highlight the benefits of Windows 11 and Copilot+ PCs.

Image source: Windows Latest

All that said, Windows 10 users see no reason to abandon perfectly functional Windows 10 PCs just because they lack TPM 2.0 or other Windows 11 requirements.

If you are among those unwilling to upgrade to Windows 11 just yet, you can pay $30 extra to extend Windows 10 support. Are you also on Windows 10? Are you planning to upgrade your system? Do let us know in the comments below.