ESW Launches Copilot Orbit to Bring Enterprise-Grade AI Automation to Small Businesses

ESW, a US-based Microsoft partner renowned for its M365, SharePoint, and Power Automate expertise, is expanding its AI portfolio with a new managed service called Copilot Orbit. The program is designed to help small and mid-sized businesses deploy Copilot Agents and build full agentic workflows without needing an in-house AI team.

As more companies experiment with AI, many get stuck at the proof-of-concept stage. Usually, scaling an AI assistant safely across a business becomes a totally different challenge. ESW positions Copilot Orbit as the missing foundation, bundling in governance, security, data grounding, and workflow orchestration into a predictable monthly model.

“Organizations want more than the occasional AI experiment,” said Russell Kommer, CEO of ESW. “They want Copilot Agents even within a custom application, working reliably day after day, handling tasks, automating workflows, and freeing up their teams.”

The service builds on ESW’s existing Copilot methodology and delivers a structured pipeline of automation, including governance oversight, Purview/DLP alignment, and data mapping to keep AI agents compliant and safe. It also handles grounding and platform integration across SharePoint, Teams, OneDrive, Exchange, and SQL, which ensures agents operate with correct context.

Beside setup, ESW also offers ongoing development, which includes prompt design, Power Automate flows, Teams or SharePoint plugins, and full testing. Every month, enterprises receive new agents or workflows, together with telemetry, tuning, and user enablement.

Copilot Orbit is available in three tiers:

Core: governance, monitoring, and backlog management

Plus: one new agent or automation per month

Scale: Two to three monthly automations, adoption support, and executive reporting

ESW’s latest blog post also details practical Copilot use cases, ranging from workflows around invoices to sales proposal generation and IT help-desk tasks.