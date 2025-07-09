Excel’s new Power Query update makes data importing smarter

Smarter data importing with OneLake

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

Get Data dialog and OneLake catalog in Excel

Microsoft Excel for Windows is getting a streamlined upgrade for anyone working with external data. If you regularly use Power Query, there’s a brand-new “Get Data” experience rolling out that aims to make the whole process faster, cleaner, and easier to navigate.

Now in preview for Microsoft 365 Insiders, the redesigned Get Data dialog offers a modern layout with improved search and source recommendations. You can quickly browse popular sources or search for exactly what you need. It also adds something new: deep integration with Microsoft Fabric’s OneLake catalog, which means data artifacts across your organization are now accessible right inside Excel.

You’ll find this new experience by heading to the Data tab and selecting Get Data > Get Data (Preview). From there, you can explore categorized tabs like Home, New, and the dedicated OneLake tab. Currently, the OneLake section supports Lakehouse and Warehouse data types, with more options expected soon.

This update isn’t replacing the old method just yet; you can still use the standard Get Data dropdown as before. But the preview version adds helpful tools for business users and analysts who work across departments or teams using shared data sources.

The new Power Query experience is available to Beta Channel users running Excel Version 2505 (Build 18829.20000) or later. It’s an early but useful step toward making enterprise data discovery easier without needing to jump between tools.

Rishaj Upadhyay

News Editor

