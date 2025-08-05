Firefox 141.0.2 update targets NVIDIA crash, dev tools issue & more

The update is currently only available through Mozilla's FTP

Mozilla has released a small but important update for Firefox that addresses a handful of frustrating bugs, especially for Linux users running NVIDIA graphics. The update follows the Firefox 141 update, which introduced AI tab grouping, vertical tab tweaks, better Linux memory handling, and more.

Firefox version 141.0.2 is now rolling out and includes a fix for a crash that hit systems with older NVIDIA drivers. According to reports, the browser would fail to launch on Linux machines using outdated drivers like 560.35.03. Windows users weren’t affected by this issue.

Mozilla has also resolved another issue that made canvas objects behave weirdly on some websites. Firefox was incorrectly letting users drag canvas objects, which ended up breaking functionality on sites that rely on them.

The update also squashes a crash in the Web Developer Tools panel, which occurred when developers tried to inspect sites containing iframe elements. You can download Firefox 141.0.2 by checking for updates from the Help menu or by heading to the official download page. It’s also expected to show up on the Microsoft Store for Windows users shortly.

