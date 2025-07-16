Firefox 141 Finally Brings WebGPU Support on Windows

Firefox appears to be catching up with Chrome

News

Reading time icon 2 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Firefox users are finally getting access to WebGPU, years after Chrome introduced it. Starting with version 141, which arrives July 22, Mozilla is rolling out support for the high-performance graphics API, starting with Windows.

The official announcement confirms this initial rollout is just the beginning. Mac, Linux, and Android support is on the way, but not part of the current release. For now, developers on Windows will be able to run compute-heavy 3D applications, games, and simulations with GPU acceleration directly in the browser.

Under the hood, Firefox’s implementation uses WGPU, a Rust-based abstraction layer that translates WebGPU instructions into native graphics API calls, Direct3D 12 on Windows, Metal on macOS, and Vulkan elsewhere. That means cross-platform support is planned, but one step at a time.

While this release marks a big leap forward for Firefox’s graphics capabilities, Mozilla says it’s still ironing out some issues. A fix for inter-process communication overhead is slated for Firefox 142, and there’s ongoing work on improving GPU task tracking and support for importExternalTexture.

So while Firefox still lacks other developer features like WebUSB and full PWA support, getting WebGPU in place is a major milestone. Developers building graphics-intensive experiences now have a new browser to target, one that’s been playing catch-up, but finally has a foot in the door.

More about the topics: Firefox

Rishaj Upadhyay

Rishaj Upadhyay Shield

News Editor

Rishaj is a tech writer who has been writing professionally for over four years, with a passion for Android, Windows, and all things tech. He initially joined Windows Report as a tech journalist and is now taking over as a news editor. He also writes for AndroidHeadlines. In the past, he has covered features, guides, and listicles for YTECHB and TechieTechTech. When he's not breaking the keyboard, you can find him cooking, or listening to music/podcasts.

User forum

0 messages