Firefox 141 Finally Brings WebGPU Support on Windows

Firefox users are finally getting access to WebGPU, years after Chrome introduced it. Starting with version 141, which arrives July 22, Mozilla is rolling out support for the high-performance graphics API, starting with Windows.

The official announcement confirms this initial rollout is just the beginning. Mac, Linux, and Android support is on the way, but not part of the current release. For now, developers on Windows will be able to run compute-heavy 3D applications, games, and simulations with GPU acceleration directly in the browser.

Under the hood, Firefox’s implementation uses WGPU, a Rust-based abstraction layer that translates WebGPU instructions into native graphics API calls, Direct3D 12 on Windows, Metal on macOS, and Vulkan elsewhere. That means cross-platform support is planned, but one step at a time.

While this release marks a big leap forward for Firefox’s graphics capabilities, Mozilla says it’s still ironing out some issues. A fix for inter-process communication overhead is slated for Firefox 142, and there’s ongoing work on improving GPU task tracking and support for importExternalTexture.

So while Firefox still lacks other developer features like WebUSB and full PWA support, getting WebGPU in place is a major milestone. Developers building graphics-intensive experiences now have a new browser to target, one that’s been playing catch-up, but finally has a foot in the door.