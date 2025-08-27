Firefox 142.0.1 rolls out with key bug fixes

You can download the update now

Mozilla is wasting no time in enhancing its latest browser release. Just a week after pushing Firefox 142, today, the company has pushed out Firefox 142.0.1, a minor update focuses at resolving some frustrating bugs.

Fixes for crashes, tabs, and more

The changelog highlights several important fixes. For starters, dragging multiple non-adjacent tabs in horizontal mode now behaves as expected, moving them together instead of breaking the flow.

Mozilla has also resolved a long-standing issue where the toolbar could become unresponsive when shifting multiple tabs, along with various visual glitches tied to that action.

Besides tabs, the update addresses a text cursor bug that sometimes caused it to appear in the wrong spot while typing.

On macOS, Firefox 142.0.1 fixes a crash triggered by gamepad use, while Linux users on KDE Plasma will see improved stability after an issue with custom window decorations was patched. Another fix restores the sidebar’s “expand on hover” function, which occasionally stopped responding.

You can grab Firefox 142.0.1 by heading to Menu > Help > About Firefox, which will trigger the update automatically. Alternatively, the refreshed version is available via Mozilla’s official website and the Microsoft Store for Windows 10 and Windows 11 devices.