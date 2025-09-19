Firefox 143.0.1 is out to fix tab crashing issue

Users reported the issue following the release of version 143

Mozilla has just rolled out Firefox version 143.0.1. It is a minor but important update that fixes a tab crash bug affecting some users.

According to the official release notes, the issue was linked to DLL injection and has now been patched. You can read more about the bug here.

This quick follow-up comes right after the Firefox 143 release with a bunch of new features. The browser now includes an integrated AI Copilot to assist users, along with new privacy tools that give more control over tracking protection and data sharing.

Mozilla also improved the performance and introduced better customization options, continuing its push to stand out in the competitive browser market.

Speaking of browsers, it’s worth noting that Comet AI Browser, a fast-rising rival in the AI-powered browsing space, is preparing to launch native VPN support.