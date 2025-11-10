Firefox's Latest Version Ends 32-Bit Linux Support, Adds Smarter PDF Comments & More

Firefox version 145 is now available to download, and it comes with a bunch of new features. First of all, with the latest version, Mozilla has officially ended 32-bit Linux support.

The decision comes as the company says maintaining Firefox on this platform has become “increasingly difficult.” In addition, Mozilla has mentioned that it will help deliver the best and most modern Firefox for 64-bit and ARM64 systems.

In case you can’t transition immediately, Mozilla says “Firefox ESR 140 will remain available — including 32-bit builds — and will continue to receive security updates until at least September 2026.”

Talking of new features, Firefox 145 also brings the ability to add, edit, and delete comments directly within PDF files. The feature makes it easier for students, editors, and researchers to annotate lengthy documents without leaving the browser.

Additionally, the company has also improved tab groups with the latest version, which allows users to hover over a group name to preview open tabs. A new setting, “Open links from apps next to your active tab,” offers more control over where new pages appear.

Speaking of visual changes, Firefox’s horizontal tab design now sports smoother corners and updated controls for a cleaner look. When you click the Extensions button without any add-ons installed, the browser will now suggest exploring extensions from the official Add-ons store.

It’s worth noting that Mozilla plans to officially unveil Firefox 145 alongside the Firefox 140.5 and 115.30.0 ESR releases tomorrow. If you plan to download the latest version now, click here for Windows, macOS, and Linux.

