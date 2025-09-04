How to Fix Helldivers 2 Crashing on Xbox Series X|S

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Helldivers 2 has finally landed on Xbox, but not without headaches for some players. Reports across Reddit and the Xbox community show frequent crashes, often after 20 to 30 minutes of gameplay or right at extraction during super Helldivers missions. These sudden shutdowns boot players back to the dashboard, cutting runs short and leaving progress behind.

What makes the issue even more frustrating is that many have never experienced crashes on PC. But since the Xbox launch, the problem has become widespread. While Arrowhead has acknowledged and is working on a fix, there are a few things you can try right now to fix the crashing issue while playing Helldivers 2 on Xbox.

Quick & Easy Methods to Fix Helldivers 2 Crashing on Xbox

1. Restart and Clear Cache

It’s possible that cached system data can corrupt gameplay sessions. A hard restart clears temporary files and frees locked memory. Many players report fewer mid-mission crashes after a full power cycle. Here’s what you need to do.

First, hold the Xbox power button for ten seconds until it fully shuts down. Now, unplug the console’s power cable for sixty seconds. Then, plug the cable back in and wait ten seconds. Next, power the console on and sign in. Finally, launch Helldivers 2 and run a short mission.

2. Reinstall Helldivers 2

Patch installs can leave corrupted files behind. A clean install replaces damaged assets and reserved data. This step often fixes crashes caused by bad updates.

First, open My games & apps on your Xbox. Then, find Helldivers 2, press Menu, and choose Manage game and add-ons. Next, select Uninstall all to remove the game and reserved space. Now, reboot the console after the uninstall finishes. Then, reinstall the game from Game Pass or the Store. Finally, launch the game and test a long mission.

Arrowhead is reportedly aware of Helldivers 2 crashing on Xbox, so it’s possible that a patch may be incoming. Therefore, it’s a good idea to check for updates.

First, go to Settings > System > Updates on Xbox. Next, install any available console updates. Then, open My games & apps and check Helldivers 2 for updates. Now, install game updates and reboot the console. Finally, test Helldivers 2 for crashes.

4. Disable Quick Resume for Helldivers 2

Quick Resume can corrupt live session states. Online, stateful games often mis-handle suspended sessions. Turning Quick Resume off prevents corrupted resumes and sudden crashes.

Highlight Helldivers 2 in My games & apps. Press Menu and pick Manage game and add-ons. Select Close to remove it from Quick Resume. Fully quit any other Quick Resume titles. Finally, launch Helldivers 2 fresh and play a full mission.

5. Move the Game to Internal SSD (if on External)

External drives can cause IO hiccups. Internal SSDs are faster and more reliable for large games.- Therefore, moving the game reduces streaming stalls that sometimes cause crashes.

First, open My games & apps and select Helldivers 2. Then, press Menu and choose Manage. Select Move and choose the internal drive. Now, wait for the transfer to complete fully. Lastly, launch and test the game during a long mission.

6. Free Up Storage and Check Drive Health

Near-full storage causes write and cache failures. A healthy drive prevents errors during big mission streaming. Therefore, try to free up ample space.

First, open Settings > System > Storage to review space. Then, uninstall unused titles or move files to external storage. Now, ensure at least 50 GB of free space on the internal SSD. Power-cycle the console after freeing space. Finally, test Helldivers 2 on a medium-length mission.

7. Check for Overheating and Ventilation Issues

Thermal throttling can force a game to close. An overheating console may shut down games to protect hardware. Here’s what you need to ensure:

Xbox sits upright or flat with room around it. Clear dust from vents using compressed air. Avoid enclosed cabinets during long sessions. Run a shorter mission and watch for temperature rises. If overheating recurs, pause and let the console cool.

8. Test Multiplayer and Server Conditions

Server sync errors can sometimes cause client crashes. High player counts and server lag make missions unstable. Therefore, testing on quieter servers can reveal if it’s network-related.

First, try joining a low-population server or during off-peak hours. Use wired Ethernet rather than Wi-Fi if possible. Disable VPNs or proxies while testing. Run the same mission solo to compare stability. Finally, log the differences and report findings if needed.

Why Helldivers 2 Keeps Crashing on Xbox

Crashes in Helldivers 2 on Xbox don’t come down to a single cause; it’s a mix of overlapping factors. The surge of players after the Xbox launch put extra stress on servers, while recent patches from Arrowhead have also introduced a few new bugs. On top of that, console-specific issues such as memory limits and problems with Quick Resume states can trigger instability. Storage conditions matter too, as external drive performance, low free space, or even overheating may increase the risk of sudden crashes. Putting it simply, it’s a combination of server load, software hiccups, and hardware constraints.

Summing Up

For many Xbox players, crashes are a common frustration right now, but there are steps worth trying. Start with a full power cycle and, if needed, a fresh reinstall of the game. From there, make sure your system and Helldivers 2 are updated, check available storage, disable Quick Resume, and monitor console temperature. Test after each step to see which adjustment helps stabilize the game. Arrowhead has confirmed that it’s aware of the situation and is actively working on fixes, so improvements should roll out in upcoming patches. Moreover, we also have a guide to fix “Black Myth: Wukong” display issues on Xbox Series X|S.

