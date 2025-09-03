Helldivers 2 tops Xbox charts, outselling Microsoft’s own games

The Standard and Citizen Editions are on the top five best-selling titles list

Sony’s Helldivers 2 has officially become the best-selling paid game on Xbox consoles. The multiplayer shooter from Arrowhead is not only dominating sales but also highlighting the growing impact of PlayStation titles crossing over to Microsoft’s platform.

Interestingly, Sony now has more games on the Xbox top 25 paid list than Microsoft itself. At the moment, three PlayStation-published titles are on the chart, compared to just two from Microsoft. That means a rival publisher is holding a stronger presence on Xbox’s own storefront, something rarely seen in recent years.

Helldivers 2 is doing more than just holding one spot, as both its standard $40 edition and the $60 Citizen Edition are sitting inside the top five best-sellers. It shows just how much players are buying into the game.

The newly released ODST Legendary Warbond, a Halo crossover DLC, doesn’t count toward the chart, but likely fueled extra buzz and adoption.

For reference, Microsoft’s own titles, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Vault Edition, sits at number 14, while Minecraft holds the number 18 position. Meanwhile, Warner Bros. leads third-party publishers with four titles in the top 25, including multiple Batman games and Hogwarts Legacy.

PlayStation, once focused solely on exclusivity, is now using cross-platform releases to extend its live service strategy. Helldivers 2 has already proven itself a smash hit on PlayStation and PC, and its early success on Xbox suggests Sony will keep exploring the same approach to maximize sales.