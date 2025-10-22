Selected AI fraud prevention solutions - September 2025

iProov’s 2024 Threat Intelligence Report found that deepfakes producing “face swaps” that bypass identity verification surged by 704%. Another study by Feedzai found that over 50% of fraud involves the use of artificial intelligence (AI). It’s no surprise that the global fraud detection using AI market is projected to reach $31.69 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 19.3%.

Countless brands are attempting to develop AI fraud prevention solutions, with each one seemingly more sophisticated than the previous, in an effort to protect businesses.

Below, we’ll look at 8 of the best AI fraud prevention solutions as of 2025.

What Are AI Fraud Prevention Solutions?

AI fraud prevention services aim to address the growing global issue of fraudulent online activity facilitated by AI technology. AI fraud is a relatively new method of using AI tools for phishing attacks, account fraud, financial fraud, voice cloning, deepfake video scams, and more.

AI fraud prevention solutions also use sophisticated AI tools. Instead of for malicious use, generative AI and machine learning analyze massive datasets to identify suspicious transaction patterns and user behavior to detect fraudulent activities in real time.

What to Look For in AI Fraud Protection Solutions

Fraud protection solutions should protect you from the specific risks within your industry. Being more specific, you should look for the following features in your AI fraud prevention solutions:

Real-time detection and alerts

Advanced AI and machine learning software for accurate pattern detection

A protection solution that matches your risk strategy

Adaptive authentication that changes based on the risk

User activity monitoring across all your systems

A trust score for each interaction

The Top 8 AI Fraud Prevention Solutions

Here are our top 8 fraud prevention systems:

DatadomeDataDome has become a leader in AI-driven fraud prevention. Its Cyber Fraud Protection Platform blends behavioral analysis, device fingerprinting, and machine learning to block automated fraud attempts in real time. DataDome’s technology processes billions of signals every day, helping global brands stop fraud before it starts.

Standout feature: An AI engine analyzing over 5 trillion signals daily for precise and instant threat detection.

Kount

Kount is part of Equifax. It’s arguably one of the most established names in digital fraud prevention. The Kount platform uses adaptive AI to monitor transactions and behaviors instantly, assigning a dynamic “trust score” to every transaction. A higher score indicates the system is more confident that the user is legitimate.

Standout feature: Their Identity Trust Global Network analyzes billions of transactions from over 250 countries to detect anomalies instantly.

Riskified

Riskified is primarily concerned with protecting e-commerce. Merchants who want to approve more orders and lower fraud losses can benefit from the advanced AI-powered fraud prevention solution. It continuously enhances its capacity to differentiate between fraud and genuine clients by learning from each transaction.

Standout feature: A machine-learning engine improving approval rates by identifying genuine shoppers compared to suspicious-looking transactions.

ArkOwl

ArkOwl takes a slightly different approach, focusing on identity verification by gathering real-time, publicly available data from social networks and other sources. With that information, it can validate emails, names, and phone numbers. Instead of scoring transactions, ArkOwl provides instant background data to fraud teams.

Standout feature: Real-time identity verification powered by live data sources, not outdated databases.

Forter

Forter’s AI-powered platform helps global retailers prevent:

Payment fraud

Account takeovers

Return scams

Coupon manipulation

It runs on a massive fraud network that connects thousands of merchants and millions of consumers.

Standout feature: A global fraud prevention network that learns from over a billion transactions annually to prevent fraud.

iDenfy

iDenfy combines fraud detection with biometric identity verification. It’s popular with financial institutions, cryptocurrency exchanges, and e-commerce businesses. Within these industries, there’s more of a need to swiftly and securely verify identities. The system validates users almost instantly, using AI-based document analysis, liveness detection, and facial recognition.

Standout feature: Advanced facial recognition technology with built-in deepfake detection to prevent identity fraud.

KBY-AI

KBY-AI specializes in document and facial recognition to prevent ID-related fraud. Using deep learning models, it can detect subtle inconsistencies such as manipulated holograms or mismatched facial angles. One of KBY-AI’s main focuses is strengthening onboarding security.

Standout feature: Hybrid AI-powered verification combining document forgery detection with facial comparison for accuracy above 99%.

Memcyco

Memcyco is one of the newer names in AI fraud prevention. Despite that, it already stands out for tackling website impersonation fraud. It helps businesses prevent digital brand impersonation by monitoring and blocking lookalike websites and phishing attempts in real time. Its ‘Proof of Source Authenticity’ feature guarantees users that the site they’re visiting is genuine.

Standout feature: Real-time website impersonation detection powered by AI and digital watermarking for source authenticity.

NICE

NICE is the longest-standing prevention leader in our list. Focusing on financial institutions and large enterprises, NICE is popular for its Actimize platform. It’s an advanced system that uses AI and machine learning to analyze transactions, voice patterns, and customer behavior across multiple channels.

Standout feature: Cross-channel fraud prevention powered by behavioral analytics that identifies even the most subtle anomalies.

All of these are excellent AI-powered fraud prevention solutions. Each one is slightly unique, with some specializing in specific industries. Businesses should select a solution that best suits their risk profile and strategy.