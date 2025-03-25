Google Drive is now supported on Windows 11 on ARM

You can use it on your Copilot+ PC.

Google Drive has officially launched native support for ARM-compatible Windows PCs, moving out of its beta phase. This update enhances performance and integration for devices powered by ARM processors, such as Qualcomm Snapdragon chips. By running natively, the app avoids emulation.

The native Google Drive app allows users to sync and store files directly through Windows File Explorer seamlessly. The integration should make accessing, retrieving, and uploading files more intuitive, as Drive folders and files are now fully embedded into the Windows environment.

The update is available exclusively for Windows 11 on ARM devices and requires Microsoft WebView2 for operation. WebView2 is typically included with Windows 11, but users can reinstall it if necessary. Unfortunately, this version does not support Windows 10 on ARM.

The stable version of Google Drive for ARM is rolling out to all users, including those with personal Google accounts and Workspace subscriptions.

If you use the beta version, it will automatically update to the stable release. The rollout is expected to reach all users within 15 days, starting March 24, 2025.

