Google Is Now Using Gemini AI to Review Chrome’s Code

Gemini isn’t just showing up inside Chrome for users; Google is also using it behind the scenes. A new change in the Chromium project shows that developers can now call on Gemini AI to automatically review code changes before they go live.

So far, Gemini has appeared in Chrome as a user-facing tool. You can see it in the side panel for writing help, summarizing pages, or answering questions in a chat-like format. These features are designed to make browsing more interactive, with AI available at your fingertips.

Gemini AI Isn’t Just in Chrome; It’s Helping Build the Browser, Too

Now, Google is also pointing Gemini at its own code. When a developer submits a patch, Gemini scans the update and gives structured feedback. It checks for bugs, possible security risks, style inconsistencies, and even whether enough testing has been included. The idea isn’t to replace human reviewers, but to give engineers an AI helper that can flag issues early and save time in the review process.

For Chrome users, this means updates that are safer, faster, and more reliable. By catching mistakes before they land, Gemini helps reduce glitches, improve security, and speed up the arrival of new features.

It’s a small but telling move: the same AI that powers features inside Chrome is now being used to help build the browser itself.

What Gemini Checks For:

Bugs or unexpected behavior

Possible security risks

Code style and readability

Consistency with existing design

Whether enough tests are included

That’s not all. Chrome may use Gemini AI to check BNPL prices at checkout. Additionally, Chrome could get a new Search box on the New Tab Page.