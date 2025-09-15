Chrome May Soon Use Gemini AI to Double-Check Your Buy Now, Pay Later Price

A new Autofill AI test shows Chrome using Gemini to read and confirm totals during online shopping.

After recently separating AI mode from Incognito, Google is quietly testing a new way to bring an AI feature into Chrome. This time, the focus is on online shopping payments. A new feature may soon allow Chrome to automatically read and confirm the final price when users select Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options at checkout, likely powered by Google’s Gemini AI.

BNPL is already common on shopping sites worldwide. It lets shoppers place an order instantly and either repay the full amount next month or spread the cost into smaller installments.

Chrome’s AI-based Amount Extraction

With this experiment, Chrome could detect when a BNPL option is selected, extract the checkout total, and use Gemini AI to verify it.

This feature is described in a Chrome commit, where developers note that the “AI-based Amount Extraction” engine needs to “get the checkout amount predication from Gemini.” The feature would activate only when a BNPL chip or issuer is clicked, and only if users have accepted new AI terms related to payment predictions.

For now, the feature is still in development and isn’t available to the public.

The commit doesn’t reveal how payment data will be handled, which Gemini model will be used, or when and where the feature might roll out. Details on privacy, user experience, and error handling remain unclear for now.

Gemini AI can already help with online shopping by recommending products, summarizing key details from product pages, comparing items, and even offering virtual try-ons on some sites.

With this new test, Google is now using Gemini to help double-check prices and support BNPL payments at checkout, designed to make online shopping smarter and more secure.

That’s not all; Chrome could soon boost page load speeds, as well as make bookmarks and the New Tab Page faster. It may also improve Incognito privacy. Moreover, Google is also testing an Email Verification Protocol in Chrome.