Google is Preparing a Visual Redesign of Chrome, under “Chrome Next”

Google is preparing a visual redesign of the Chrome browser, internally known as “Chrome Next.” Chrome has already begun testing design changes to the search box and the New Tab Page. The new layout is now under test in Chrome Canary behind a flag.

Get Ready for Chrome’s Next Look

Google has started work on a new layout for Chrome, though it doesn’t change how the browser looks just yet. The current work prepares Chrome’s layout system for what’s coming next. A new flag found in Canary helps developers test the setup, with the description reading:

“Use the new Tabbed Browser Layout. Visually nothing should change.”

Flag for “Tabbed Browser Use New Layout” in Chrome Canary. It notes that visually nothing should change for now. Image Credit: Venkat | WindowsReport.

That’s exactly what users will see for now, no visible change. But this is the first move toward a layout that may look and behave differently in future versions.

From commit messages we learnt, it seems the main aim is to enable side panels (like bookmarks or reading lists) to extend all the way up to the toolbar at the top of the browser, rather than just appear next to the web content.

Google has redesigned how Chrome’s interface is put together. The new setup is simpler and better organized, and the side panel will open with smooth sliding motion.

Chrome User Interface evolution

When Chrome launched in 2008, its clean and minimal interface set it apart from other browsers. The focus was always on the web content, not the browser itself.

Over the years, Chrome gradually evolved through Material Design revamps, rounded tabs, and refreshed icons that gave it a softer, more modern appearance.

Recently, Chrome’s New Tab Page and search box started to get new designs under the “Next” label. It offers a glimpse of what’s ahead. Google is also testing new Gemini AI options: Nano Banana and Deep Search, directly within the New Tab Page.