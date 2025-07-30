Grounded 2 Enters Early Access on Xbox, PC, and Steam

You can try the game now

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

Grounded 2

Grounded 2 is now playable in Early Access, giving players a chance to explore the sequel ahead of its full launch. It’s available on Xbox Series X|S, PC, Steam, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and Game Pass as part of Xbox’s Game Preview program.

Much like the first game, you’re still tiny, but this time the world feels even more dangerous. The new park setting is full of overgrown playgrounds, hidden corners, and fresh threats. There’s a bigger focus on story this time, with mysteries that get creepier the more you dig.

The game supports solo play and co-op, with a shared world system that lets players drop in or out while keeping progress. Whether you’re fighting off hungry spiders or sneaking through tunnels, bringing friends helps.

The standout feature? Buggies, small insect companions you can hatch, train, ride, and fight alongside. These creatures aren’t just for show. They’ll gather resources, help in combat, and even carry you through the wild terrain. It’s a major shift in how you explore and survive.

There’s also a new character class system that tailors gameplay to your style. Moreover, you get to shape your build and tackle challenges your way.

