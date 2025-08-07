PlayStation reportedly led push to bring Helldivers 2 to Xbox, not Arrowhead

Arrowhead's CEO credits PlayStation

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

Turns out the decision to bring Helldivers 2 to Xbox wasn’t pushed by Arrowhead Studios, it came straight from PlayStation management. In a Discord chat, spotted by Windows Central, Arrowhead CEO Shams Jorjani told fans, “It was all PlayStation. Send them your thanks. We were all in support of course.

When asked if he ever thought Sony would go for it, he added, “I think it’s one of the coolest things they’ve done. They’re killing it.” For the unitiated, Helldivers 2 lands on Xbox Series X|S on August 28, the same day Gears of War: Reloaded arrives on PS5.

Sony’s shift beyond PlayStation hardware has been slow but steady. First came PC ports, now, Helldivers 2 is headed to Xbox. A job listing earlier this year hinted at broader plans too. It mentioned a role that would help lead strategy for publishing PlayStation games “across all digital platforms,” including Steam, Epic, Xbox, Nintendo, and mobile.

Still, not everyone thinks this means a major multiplatform wave is coming. Industry insider Shinobi602 urged fans not to get “really carried away.” But leaker NateTheHate has since claimed more first-party PS5 titles will make their way to Xbox. However, there are no details on which ones yet.

Meanwhile, Microsoft is clearly all-in on multiplatform. The Outer Worlds 2 is launching on PS5 this October, with Hellblade 2 dropping next week. And yes, rumors are still swirling around Gears of War: E-Day and State of Decay 3 also making the jump.

