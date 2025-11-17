Here’s How Much Microsoft is Reportedly Earning from OpenAI Investment

X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner Fix Windows 11 OS errors with Fortect: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

If you’ve ever wondered how much money Microsoft is actually making from OpenAI, we have some numbers to share, thanks to blogger Edward Zitron (via TechCrunch). The leaked documents shared by Zitron sheds light on how much Microsoft kept from its revenue-sharing deal with the AI company, and the totals are far higher than expected.

According to the leaked document, Microsoft received $493.8 million from OpenAI in 2024. In the 3 quarters of 2025, that number jumped to $865.8 million, showing how fast OpenAI’s business has been growing.

These payments come from a reported deal where OpenAI gives Microsoft about 20% of its revenue, though neither side has confirmed the exact percentage. How an anonymous source told TechCrunch that the leaked numbers represent Microsoft’s net revenue share, not the full amount OpenAI paid. Well, that’s because Microsoft also pays OpenAI a cut from Bing and Azure OpenAI services. Those payments go back to OpenAI first, and only after deducting them does Microsoft record what it actually keeps.

This means the actual amount OpenAI paid Microsoft is even higher than the leaked figures. Foe those who don’t know, Microsoft doesn’t publicly share revenue for Bing or Azure’s OpenAI products, making it difficult to calculate the full payout.

That being said, the leaked numbers suggests just how profitable the partnership is becoming for Microsoft, contrary of what Bill Gates thought when Satya Nadella approached him with the idea of investing into OpenAI.