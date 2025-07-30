How to Disable "Pick an App" in Windows 11

Windows 11

Reading time icon 3 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Radu Tyrsina 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Windows 11 repeatedly prompts you to “Pick an app to open this file or folder”, even when you’re not interacting with anything. This dialog may show up every few minutes or at startup, often when Windows tries to access a missing or unassociated file.

Table of contents

Here’s how to fix it:

Fix Pick an App pop-up

1. Identify the culprit process

  • When the icon appears, open Task Manager → Details view.
  • Add the Command Line column—this reveals which program or file is triggering the popup.

2. Reset file associations

  • Press Windows + I → Apps → Default apps.
  • Click Reset to restore Microsoft’s recommended default apps.
  • Also manually assign default handlers for the file type triggering the popup (e.g., .dcp, .ext)

3. Clean up broken file/folder references

  • If the path in the error refers to a missing folder (e.g. C:\Users\User\Documents\Learning), remove or recreate it

4. Use Clean Boot or disable startup apps

  • Run msconfigHide all Microsoft services → Disable all.
  • Use Startup tab in Task Manager to disable third-party apps.
  • Reboot and test whether the popup stops (Windows Report).

5. Run SFC and DISM scans

  • Open Command Prompt as Administrator.
  • Run: DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth sfc /scannow
  • These restore corrupted system files that may trigger unpredictable prompts

Why It Works

  • Unassociated files cause Windows to ask for a handler.
  • Clean boot isolates issues caused by rogue background apps.
  • System scans fix damaged or missing system associations.

FAQs

Why does the “Pick an app” pop‑up keep re‑appearing even after closing it?
Because Windows is repeatedly trying to open a file with no associated app, likely from a scheduled task, broken shortcut, or missing directory

Can I disable this by editing the registry?
Advanced users can launch regedit, navigate to HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\FileExts, and delete problematic file-type keys—but always back up first

What if the file type really has no meaning?
You can assign a dummy app or file handler, or remove the registry entry or startup reference triggering the prompt.

Quick Fix Summary

ActionBenefit
Identify process via Task ManagerPinpoints the source or script triggering popup
Reset default appsRestores correct file associations
Clean broken pathsStops Windows from attempting access
Clean boot + disable startup appsEliminates startup/shutdown app triggers
Run SFC/DISMRepairs OS-level corruption

Follow these steps and you should permanently disable the annoying “Pick an app” pop‑up in Windows 11. Let me know if you’d like help editing your registry or automating this fix!

Radu Tyrsina

Radu Tyrsina Shield

Radu Tyrsina has been a Windows fan ever since he got his first PC, a Pentium III (a monster at that time). For most of the kids of his age, the Internet was an amazing way to play and communicate with others, but he was deeply impressed by the flow of information and how easily you can find anything on the web. Prior to founding Windows Report, this particular curiosity about digital content enabled him to grow a number of sites that helped hundreds of millions reach faster the answer they're looking for.

User forum

0 messages