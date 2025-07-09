How to Find My Documents File (My Documents Folder) in Windows 10

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Looking for how to find your documents file (My Documents folder) in Windows 10? Whether you’re trying to open your saved files in Documents, locate old PDFs, or figure out why you can’t see the folder in This PC, this guide has you covered. We’ve broken it down into the easiest-to-follow steps, so even if you’re not tech-savvy, you’ll know how to open your My Documents folder in seconds.

If you’re on a newer OS version, here’s a separate guide on how to find my documents file (My Documents Folder) in Windows 11.

Step-by-Step Methods to Locate the My Documents Folder

Locate Your Personal Documents Folder Easily

Open It from File Explorer (Easiest Way) This is the simplest and fastest method to access the Documents folder in Windows 10.



● Press Windows + E to open File Explorer.



● In the left sidebar, click on This PC.



● Under the Folders section, you’ll find Documents.



This is the folder where Windows saves most of your personal files by default, including your my documents list of Word files, spreadsheets, and PDFs.



⚠️ If clicking on Documents results in an error or blank screen, see what to do if you can’t access your files in Windows 10. Search for It Using the Start Menu If you’re unsure where your Documents folder is, try the Start Menu search.



● Click the Start button or press the Windows key.



● Type Documents and hit Enter.



● Click the top result labeled Documents – Folder.



This method works well if you just want to quickly find your Documents folder and check what’s stored inside. Access It via the Run Command If you’re asking “show me my documents file” and need a direct route, this method takes you straight there.

● Press Windows + R to open the Run dialog.



● Type:

%userprofile%\Documents

● Press Enter and your Documents folder will open immediately.



This also helps if you’ve accidentally removed Documents from File Explorer or This PC. Create a Desktop Shortcut for Quick Access Want one-click access every time? Make a shortcut to open your Documents folder right from your desktop.

● Right-click on an empty area of the desktop.



● Choose New > Shortcut.



● Paste this path:

%userprofile%\Documents

● Click Next, name it My Documents, and hit Finish.



Now you’ve got easy access to your saved files in Documents anytime. Navigate from the User Folder Manually If you like to understand where files are truly stored, here’s how to find your Documents folder manually.

● Open File Explorer.



● In the address bar, go to:

C:\Users\[YourUsername]\



● Inside, click the Documents folder.



This location holds all your My Documents files, including any PDF documents, Word docs, and photos. Restore a Missing Documents Folder If you can’t see My Documents under This PC, the folder may be hidden, deleted, or moved.

Press Windows + R.



● Enter:

%userprofile%



● Check if the Documents folder appears. If not, check your Recycle Bin, or search your PC for file names.



Still missing? Right-click on Documents > Properties > Location, and hit Restore Default to bring it back to its original place.

🕵️‍♂️ If your My Documents folder disappeared entirely, follow this guide to recover missing files or folders in Windows 10. Move the Documents Folder to Another Drive (Optional) Need more space or want to back up your My Documents folder to an external drive?

● Right-click Documents in This PC.



● Choose Properties, then open the Location tab.



● Click Move, choose a new location, and hit Apply.



This change doesn’t remove your files. It simply shifts the saved documents folder to a different drive for better storage.

FAQs

Is the My Documents folder different from Documents in Windows 10? No. The name has changed, but the function is the same. The Documents folder is what used to be known as My Documents. Why can’t I find My Documents? It might have been moved or hidden. Try typing %userprofile%\Documents in the Run dialog to find your Documents folder directly. Where are my PDF documents stored by default? If you didn’t choose a specific folder, Windows typically saves them in the Documents folder under your user profile. Can I move the Documents folder to another location? Yes. Go to Documents > Properties > Location tab, and click Move to transfer it to another location.

Conclusion

Whether you’re trying to show My Documents file, find your PDF documents, or build a better habit of organizing your my documents list, knowing exactly where to look makes all the difference. You now have multiple ways to open your Documents folder and keep your saved files easy to access.