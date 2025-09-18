How to Fix Starbucks App Stucked in Satisfaction Survey Loop

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

If you opened the Starbucks app this morning and couldn’t get your drink order through, you are not alone.

What has happened?

According to a report by El Paso Times, hundreds of users reported that the app stopped working around 4 a.m. local time on September 18, with many stuck in what they described as an endless satisfaction survey.

The issue was widely flagged on Downdetector, with many users even showing frustration and anger on X (formerly Twitter). Even worse, Starbucks has not yet issued an official fix, but here are some possible solutions you can try while waiting.

How to fix Startbucks app stucked on satisfaction survey loop

1. Hold down the Starbucks app and hit “Order” (MUST TRY)

If you are looking to grab your morning cup but can’t order from the app, here’s a quick tip. Simply hold down the Starbucks icon on the phone’s homescreen and choose “Order.” You should be good to go. Apparently, this trick has work for many users.

2. Force close and reopen the app

This clears the app’s temporary memory and restarts the session. If the survey is stuck because of a one-time loading issue, this quick reset may resolve it.

3. Clear app cache and data (or Reinstall)

Cached files sometimes cause glitches when the app loads outdated or broken data. On Android, clearing cache and data resets those files. On iOS, reinstalling the app achieves the same effect. Be aware this might log you out, so have your login ready.

If Starbucks is already pushing out a hotfix, the update will contain the repair. Updating ensures you’re not stuck with the buggy version.

5. Switch to the Starbucks website

While the app misbehaves, you can still place mobile orders through Starbucks.com. It connects to the same system without the survey glitch.

6. Wait for an official server-side fix

If none of the above works, the problem is likely on Starbucks’ servers. In that case, no amount of troubleshooting will solve it on your device—you’ll need to wait until Starbucks resolves the issue.

Wrapping Up

All in all, the glitch appears to stem from Starbucks’ survey system rather than users’ devices, so most fixes are temporary workarounds. Until the company rolls out a proper fix, these steps should help you get back to your orders with fewer hiccups.