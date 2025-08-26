How to Easily Freeze Top 2 Rows in Microsoft Excel

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

If you often scroll through long Excel sheets, learning how to freeze the top 2 rows will make navigation far smoother. Excel’s Freeze Panes feature lets you lock multiple rows, columns, or both, so your data stays organized no matter how far you scroll.

Want to Freeze Top 2 Rows in Excel? Here’s how to do it in a few steps

  1. Open your Excel file.
  2. Select the row below the last one you want frozen. To freeze the top two rows, click on the third row.
  3. Head to the View tab in the Excel ribbon.
  4. Locate the Freeze Panes option under the Window group.
  5. Click the dropdown arrow next to it.
  6. First, choose Freeze Top Row. This locks the first row.
  7. Next, with row 3 still selected, return to Freeze Panes and click Freeze Panes again.

Now, both the top two rows will remain visible while scrolling through your spreadsheet. This method works the same way if you want to freeze more than two rows, just select the row below your target area.

Wrapping Up

Freezing the top rows in Excel is a simple yet powerful way to keep your headers visible while managing large spreadsheets. Once you master the Freeze Panes feature, you can take it a step further by learning how to freeze both rows and columns in Excel for even better control of your data.

If the option isn’t working as expected, don’t worry, there are quick fixes available. You can troubleshoot why Excel Freeze Panes may not be working and get the feature running again in just a few steps.

With these tips, you’ll be able to customize your Excel view, keep your data organized, and work much more efficiently.

How to freeze the top 2 rows of an Excel spreadsheet

Select row 3 > View > Freeze Panes > Freeze Panes. Both top rows stay locked.

How to freeze the top 20 rows in Excel

Click row 21, then apply Freeze Panes. Everything above row 21 remains fixed.

Can you freeze panes both vertically and horizontally in Excel?

Yes. Select a cell and apply Freeze Panes. Rows above and columns to the left stay locked.

How to freeze the top 3 rows only?

Click on row 4, then use Freeze Panes. The top three rows will be locked.

Can you freeze rows and columns at the same time in Sheets?

Yes. Google Sheets also supports freezing rows and columns simultaneously.

Why is the freeze row and column not working in Excel?

This usually happens if you’re in “Page Layout” view. Switch back to “Normal” view under the View tab and try again.

