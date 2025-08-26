How to Easily Freeze Top 2 Rows in Microsoft Excel

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

If you often scroll through long Excel sheets, learning how to freeze the top 2 rows will make navigation far smoother. Excel’s Freeze Panes feature lets you lock multiple rows, columns, or both, so your data stays organized no matter how far you scroll.

Want to Freeze Top 2 Rows in Excel? Here’s how to do it in a few steps

Open your Excel file. Select the row below the last one you want frozen. To freeze the top two rows, click on the third row. Head to the View tab in the Excel ribbon. Locate the Freeze Panes option under the Window group. Click the dropdown arrow next to it. First, choose Freeze Top Row. This locks the first row. Next, with row 3 still selected, return to Freeze Panes and click Freeze Panes again.

Now, both the top two rows will remain visible while scrolling through your spreadsheet. This method works the same way if you want to freeze more than two rows, just select the row below your target area.

Wrapping Up

Freezing the top rows in Excel is a simple yet powerful way to keep your headers visible while managing large spreadsheets. Once you master the Freeze Panes feature, you can take it a step further by learning how to freeze both rows and columns in Excel for even better control of your data.

If the option isn’t working as expected, don’t worry, there are quick fixes available. You can troubleshoot why Excel Freeze Panes may not be working and get the feature running again in just a few steps.

With these tips, you’ll be able to customize your Excel view, keep your data organized, and work much more efficiently.

FAQs related to freezing Excel’s top 2 rows