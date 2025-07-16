How to Join a Microsoft Teams Meeting by Link, Code, or Invite (Browser & App Guide)

Joining a Microsoft Teams meeting is easy whether you’re using the desktop app or a web browser. You can join by clicking a link, entering a meeting code, or using the invite info provided in your calendar or email.

This guide will show you how to join via browser or desktop app, even if you’re just connecting to a call for the first time.

How to Join a Microsoft Teams Meeting Explained Step-by- Step

Join a Microsoft Teams Meeting in a Browser

Steps:

Open the meeting invitation link from your email or calendar.

from your email or calendar. When prompted, click “Continue on this browser” .

. Allow microphone and camera access if requested by the browser.

if requested by the browser. Enter your name , adjust your audio/video settings.

, adjust your audio/video settings. Click “Join now” to enter the meeting.

This method works best on Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, and Safari. If you run into connectivity issues, here’s how to fix Microsoft Teams not connecting to a meeting.

Join a Microsoft Teams Meeting in the Desktop App

Using the desktop app provides smoother performance and access to more features.

Steps:

Download and install the Microsoft Teams app from teams.microsoft.com.

from teams.microsoft.com. Open the app and sign in with your Microsoft or work account.

with your Microsoft or work account. Click the meeting link from your calendar, email, or chat.

from your calendar, email, or chat. The app will open automatically and direct you to the meeting lobby.

Review your audio/video settings and click “Join now”.

You can also enter a meeting using a meeting code or access scheduled meetings directly in the Calendar tab. On mobile? Follow this guide to create or join a Teams meeting on Android.

FAQs

Can I join a Microsoft Teams meeting without an account? Yes. You can join a Teams meeting without a Microsoft account using the browser option as a guest. Is the desktop app required to join Teams meetings? No. The browser option works well, but the app offers additional features. What if the meeting link doesn’t work? Try copying and pasting the link into a different browser like Edge or Chrome.

Wrapping up

Joining a Microsoft Teams meeting is quick and flexible. Whether you use a meeting link, call, invite info, or a code, Microsoft Teams makes it easy to connect. Choose the method that best fits your device and join your next meeting without any hassle.