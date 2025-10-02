How to Sign Out of Gmail on Computer, Browser, and App

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Learn how to sign out of Gmail in just a few clicks. This guide shows you the steps for desktop, mobile browser, and the Gmail app so your account stays secure.

How to Log Out of Gmail?

1. Sign Out on Desktop

Follow these steps to log out from Gmail on your computer:

Open Gmail in your browser. Click your profile picture in the top right corner. Select Sign out from the menu.



You will be returned to the login page where you can switch accounts or close the browser. For more details, see this guide on how to login to Gmail.

2. Sign Out on Mobile Browser

To sign out of Gmail in Chrome, Safari, or any phone browser:

Open Gmail.com on your mobile browser. Tap your profile photo in the top right. Choose Sign out.

This disconnects your account from the browser but does not affect the Gmail app. If you need to create a new account, check out how to sign up and create a new Gmail account.

3. Sign Out from the Gmail App

Here is how to remove your account from the Gmail app:

Open the Gmail app on your phone. Tap your profile photo in the top right corner. Select Manage accounts on this device. Tap the account you want to remove. Choose Remove account.



This action signs you out of the Gmail app and disconnects that account from your device. If you face issues, here is a fix for Gmail not working on iPhone.

Why Signing Out Matters

Signing out keeps your Gmail safe on shared or public devices. It also helps you switch between multiple accounts without confusion.

FAQs

How do I sign out of Gmail on all devices? Open Gmail settings, go to Security in your Google Account, and select Sign out on all devices. Can I log out without removing my Gmail app account? No. On mobile, you must remove the account from the app to log out. What happens after I sign out of Gmail? You will need to enter your email and password again the next time you log in. Why can’t I find the sign out button in Gmail? On smaller screens, the option may be hidden under your profile icon in the top right corner.

Conclusion

Signing out of Gmail is simple and ensures your account stays secure. Whether you are on a computer, mobile browser, or using the Gmail app, following the steps above will help you log out quickly and protect your personal information.