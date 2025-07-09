How To Sign Up and Create A New Gmail Account [Easy Guide]

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Wondering how to create a new Gmail account? Well, it’s quite easy. In fact, creating a new Gmail account is one of the simplest ways to tap into Google’s powerful services. From sending emails to accessing Gemini AI, Docs, Drive, and YouTube, all of it starts with a Gmail login. Gmail has come a long way since its invite-only launch in 2004.

Today, Gmail is packed with smart features like automatic filtering, built-in Meet integration, archiving and unarchiving email options, and even Gemini-powered AI that helps you draft replies or summarize emails. Whether you want to create another Gmail account for work or create a new one for personal use, here’s your easy guide to do it.

How to Create a New Gmail Account on the Web

If you’re on a computer or laptop, follow these steps to create your new Gmail account using any browser like Chrome or Firefox.

Step 1: Go to Gmail’s sign-up page

Open your browser and visit: https://accounts.google.com/signup. On this page, you’ll create a new Google Account, which eventually becomes your new Gmail account.

Step 2: Fill in your basic information

Type in your First name and Surname (optional) in the boxes. Then, click Next .

and (optional) in the boxes. Then, click . Now, fill in your birthdate and gender from the drop-downs. Then, click Next.

Step 3: Choosing your Gmail address

Now, Google will display two Gmail address suggestions based on your first name and surname. You can pick either of them or click Create your own Gmail address. When you choose that option, you’ll be asked to enter your preferred username. Here, you can use letters, numbers, and full stops. Do note that your username must be between 6 and 30 characters long. For example, if you choose abc.xyz, then the new Gmail address will be [email protected].

When you choose that option, you’ll be asked to enter your preferred username. Here, you can use letters, numbers, and full stops. Do note that your username must be between 6 and 30 characters long. For example, if you choose abc.xyz, then the new Gmail address will be [email protected]. If it’s taken, Google will let you tweak it.

Now, create a strong password using a mix of letters, numbers, and symbols.

Type the password again to confirm it matches.

Step 3: Verify your phone number

Google will now display a QR code for verification that you’ll need to scan with your phone.

Once scanned, you’ll have to click on a link displayed on your phone screen.

Next, you’ll be asked to verify your phone number. You can simply tap on the Verify option on your phone.

Then, enter your number and click Next .

. You’ll get a 6-digit code via SMS, type it in to verify your phone number.

In case you couldn’t verify your Gmail account, here’s an easy guide on how to recover it.

Step 4: Add recovery email and personal details

You can enter a recovery email (optional but useful for resetting your password).

Step 5: Accept Google’s terms

Scroll through the Privacy and Terms page.

page. Once ready, click I agree to finish creating your new Gmail account.

Step 6: Turn on Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) (Optional but Very Important)

After setup, click your profile icon in the top-right corner of Gmail.

Select “Manage your Google Account.”

Go to the Security tab.

tab. Scroll to “2-Step Verification” and click “Get Started.”

and click Enter your password when prompted.

Choose either Passkeys, Google Prompt, or SMS code for your second step.

or for your second step. Optionally, add a backup method like Google Authenticator or printable backup codes.

How to Create a New Gmail Account on Mobile

Do you prefer doing it on your phone? Here’s how to create a Gmail account using the Gmail or Google app.

Step 1: Open the Gmail or Google app

On Android, Gmail is pre-installed.

On iOS, download it from the App Store.

Step 2: Choose to create a new account

Tap “Create account.”

Choose either “For my personal use” or “For work or my business.”

Step 3: Enter your personal details

Type in your first and last name (optional).

and Enter your birthday and gender.

Step 5: Pick a username and password

Choose a unique username that’ll become your Gmail address.

that’ll become your Gmail address. Create a strong password and confirm it in the next field.

Step 6: Verify with your phone number (optional)

Enter your phone number and hit Next.

You’ll get a text with a code, enter that to verify.

Step 7: Agree to the terms and finish the setup

Scroll through the privacy and terms page.

Tap I agree, and your new Gmail account will be created instantly.

Step 8: Enable 2FA on mobile

Tap your profile again > Manage your Google Account.

Head to Security > 2-Step Verification.

Follow prompts to turn on two-factor authentication.

You can use Passkeys, Google Prompt, SMS, or the Authenticator app.

Conclusion

That’s it. Whether you’re signing up on a PC or phone, creating a new Gmail account is smooth, quick, and completely free. Make sure to enable two-factor authentication to keep your inbox secure. Once you’re in, you can access Gemini, Google Drive, YouTube, Docs, and more, all from one login.

