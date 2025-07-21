How to Use IPConfig Command in Windows

by Radu Tyrsina 

The ipconfig /all command is an extended version of the basic ipconfig command in Windows, offering comprehensive network information. This useful utility displays detailed settings for all network adapters on your computer, such as IP addresses, DNS servers, subnet masks, DHCP status, MAC addresses, and more.

In this guide, we’ll cover how to use the command effectively and interpret its results.

Table of contents

How to Use Ipconfig All

Using the ipconfig /all command is straightforward:

  1. Open Command Prompt:
    • Press Win + R, type cmd, and press Enter.
    • Alternatively, search for “Command Prompt” in the Start menu and run it.
  2. Run the Command: Type the following and hit Enter:ipconfig /all
  3. Review the Output: You’ll see detailed information about all your network adapters.

Understanding Ipconfig All Output

Let’s break down the key components of the ipconfig /all output:

Network Adapter Information

  • Adapter Name: The specific name of your network adapter.
  • Description: Hardware description of the network adapter.
  • Physical Address: MAC address of your adapter.
  • DHCP Enabled: Shows if DHCP (Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol) is active.

IP Information

  • IPv4 Address: Your current IP address.
  • Subnet Mask: Defines the network range.
  • Default Gateway: Router’s IP address for outgoing traffic.

DNS Information

  • DNS Servers: IP addresses of the Domain Name System servers.

Lease Information (DHCP)

  • Lease Obtained/Expires: Shows when the current IP address lease was assigned and when it expires.

Practical Uses of Ipconfig All

Here are some common scenarios where ipconfig /all proves particularly useful:

Troubleshooting Network Connectivity

If your device has connectivity issues, run ipconfig /all to quickly check:

  • Whether you received an IP address.
  • The correct DNS servers are configured.
  • DHCP lease information for renewals.

Finding MAC Addresses

If you need the physical address (MAC) for network security or filtering:

  • Use ipconfig /all and locate the adapter under “Physical Address.”

Checking DNS Issues

Incorrect DNS configuration can lead to slow or inaccessible internet:

  • Verify the DNS Servers provided by your ISP or internal DNS server are correctly displayed.

Common Ipconfig All Commands

Here’s a quick reference to other useful variations:

  • ipconfig /release: Releases the current IP address.
  • ipconfig /renew: Renews the IP address lease.
  • ipconfig /flushdns: Clears the DNS resolver cache to resolve DNS-related issues.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between ipconfig and ipconfig /all?

The basic ipconfig command provides limited IP configuration information, whereas ipconfig /all shows comprehensive details about each network adapter and related network settings.

Can I use ipconfig /all on macOS or Linux?

No, the equivalent command for macOS/Linux is ifconfig or ip addr.

How can I export the output of ipconfig /all?

You can export the output to a text file using:

ipconfig /all > C:\path\to\file.txt

Conclusion

Mastering the ipconfig /all command gives you deeper insights into your network configuration, significantly simplifying troubleshooting and network management tasks. Whether you’re diagnosing connectivity issues, identifying network adapters, or verifying DNS configurations, this versatile tool is essential for every Windows user.

