How to Use WizTree to Free Up Disk Space on Windows PCs

WizTree scans your drives and shows which files take up the most space. This guide gives you quick, clear steps so you can free storage without guesswork.

How to Use WizTree?

1. Install WizTree

You start by getting the tool onto your PC.

Visit the official WizTree website. Download the installer or portable version.

Launch the installer and complete the setup.

If you also need general tips to free space, check our guide on freeing hard disk space in Windows.

2. Start a Drive Scan

You now begin the disk analysis.

Open WizTree from the Start menu. Select the drive you want to analyze. Click Scan to start the process.



3. Check the File Tree View

This helps you find large folders quickly.

Look at the folder tree on the left panel. Identify large folders highlighted by size.

Expand folders to check which subfolders use space.

4. Use the Top 100 Largest Files Feature

This section shows your biggest files instantly.

Switch to the Top 100 Files tab. Review the largest files listed. Decide which files you want to delete or archive.

5. Use the Treemap for Visual Analysis

You can use the visual layout to compare file sizes.

Check the treemap at the bottom of the window. Compare the size of colored blocks.

Click a block to locate the file in the tree.

6. Export or Copy Results

This lets you save or share your scan data.

Click File then select Save CSV. Export results for documentation or analysis. Use Copy if you want to paste results into emails or spreadsheets.

Why WizTree Helps

WizTree reads your drive directly at system level which gives you instant and accurate results. You discover heavy files faster and remove unwanted clutter without wasting time.

FAQs

How accurate is WizTree? WizTree reads the Master File Table directly, so it reports file sizes and locations with high accuracy. Does WizTree work on external drives? Yes, it works on NTFS formatted external drives and USB storage devices. Can I delete files directly from WizTree? Yes, you can right click any file in the list and select delete to remove it. Why does WizTree scan faster than other tools? It reads disk data at system level instead of scanning files one by one, which speeds up the process.

You can use WizTree to clean up storage, uncover hidden files, and get a clear view of how your drive space is used. If you want additional cleanup methods, you can try Disk Cleanup in Windows 11 or manage automatic cleanup with Storage Sense.

