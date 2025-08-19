HP Expands OMEN and HyperX Lineup With AI Enhancements and New Gaming Gear
New desktops and peripherals built for gamers
If you’ve been keeping up with HP’s gaming hardware news, you must know the company has been leaning heavily on AI and performance-driven designs. At its first-ever Level Reforge event, HP took things further by unveiling a fresh lineup of OMEN desktops and HyperX peripherals.
OMEN MAX 45L: Flagship Powerhouse
The star of the show was the OMEN MAX 45L Gaming Desktop, HP’s most powerful gaming tower yet. It packs up to an AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 GPU.
HP’s patented CRYO CHAMBER cooling keeps things steady with lower CPU temps under load, while a fully modular 1200W PSU offers customization and real-time monitoring. OMEN MAX 45L will be available on HP.com in December, with pricing announced closer to launch.
OMEN 35L and Stealth Edition: Performance Meets Style
Joining the MAX is the refreshed OMEN 35L, delivering high-end specs in a flexible design. A Stealth Edition also debuts, featuring the same hardware but with an all-black, RGB-free build.
It has already been named the official PC of League of Legends Esports and the VALORANT Champions Tour. Both models will be available in October on HP.com starting at $1,499.99.
HyperX Cloud Headsets: Built for Endurance
HP also revealed the HyperX Cloud Alpha 2 Wireless, promising up to 250 hours of battery life and immersive audio with dual-chamber drivers. The Cloud Flight 2 adds full RGB panels and removable earcup plates, while the CloudX Flight 2 brings Xbox compatibility.
Pricing and Availability:
- Cloud Alpha 2 Wireless: $299.99, available August on HP.com and HyperX.com
- Cloud Flight 2: $129.99, available October
- CloudX Flight 2: $139.99, available December
HyperX Microphones: Studio-Grade Simplicity
For creators, the new HyperX FlipCast offers USB and XLR support with pro-level audio tools, while the HyperX SoloCast 2 brings compact, plug-and-play versatility.
Pricing and Availability:
- FlipCast: $229.99, available August
- SoloCast 2: $59.99, available August
HP says the launch shows how it’s reimagining gaming ecosystems with AI-enhanced performance, smart cooling, and hardware that adapts to both competitive play and creative workflows.
