Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Heads to Switch 2 in 2026

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is set to arrive on the Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026, marking the first Xbox game to be ported specifically for the new console. The action-adventure title, which has already seen releases on PS5 and other platforms, continues its journey to reach a wider audience.

The announcement came at the tail end of a trailer for the game’s upcoming DLC, The Order of Giants, scheduled for September 4. This new chapter will see Indiana Jones explore the secrets of the Roman Empire, adding fresh content to the original adventure.

To catch you up, the reveal appeared during Gamescom 2025’s Opening Night Live. It was accompanied by other major showcases including a gameplay trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.

Switch 2 owners are seeing a growing library of both original titles and ports. Earlier this summer, Atlus confirmed that Persona 3 Reload, a remake of the 2006 classic, will launch on Switch 2 in October. Additionally, the revival of Kirby Air Ride, renamed Kirby Air Riders, is planned for an exclusive release on the console in November.

At this time, Nintendo and the publishers have not shared details on pricing or an exact launch window for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on Switch 2.