Individual developers don't have to pay onboarding fees to join Microsoft Store

Microsoft has officially scrapped onboarding fees for individual developers on the Microsoft Store. The latest decision makes it easier than ever to publish apps worldwide.

The company has announced that the change is applicable in nearly 200 markets, removing the need for a credit card or upfront payment.

So, what can individual developers do? Developers simply have to sign in with a Microsoft account, verify their ID through a quick scan, and get near-instant access to Partner Center.

Microsoft says that it is creating a more inclusive ecosystem. Independent developer Freddy Castillo described the change as “a statement of respect for those who create from the periphery, with limited resources but powerful ideas.”

The Microsoft Store now reaches more than 250 million monthly users, making it one of the largest and most trusted PC app marketplaces. The platform supports all major app types, including Win32, UWP, PWAs, .NET MAUI, and Electron, without requiring code changes.

Developers also benefit from flexible commerce options, free hosting and app signing, and automatic updates through Windows. For many, these tools reduce overhead and allow them to focus on building quality experiences. Publishers like HUXSoft and Good2Create report significant growth in installs, revenue, and engagement since adopting the Store.