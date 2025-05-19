You won't have to pay a fee to publish apps to Microsoft Store

The company will still takes cuts other way around

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

At Build 2025, Microsoft dropped two big updates for developers: the launch of GitHub Copilot coding agents and new developer tools in Edge, including on-device AI APIs. Well, here’s one more. The company has also scrapped fees that were previously required to publish apps to the Microsoft Store.

Publish your apps without any fee to the Microsoft Store

Starting June 2025, Microsoft will let individual developers publish apps to the Microsoft Store for free. That means no more $19 registration fee to get started.

This move puts Microsoft in contrast with rivals like Apple and Google. Apple still charges $99 per year to publish apps on the App Store. Google charges a one-time $25 fee for Play Store access.

There’s a catch, though. If developers use Microsoft’s built-in commerce platform to sell their apps or games, the company still takes a cut—15% for apps and 12% for games. But those using third-party commerce tools for non-gaming apps get to keep 100% of their earnings.

It might be a small decision for the company, but it will be very beneficial for developers.