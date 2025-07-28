Inno3D Debuts Ultra-Slim Water-Cooled RTX 5090 and 5080 for Compact Builds

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Inno3D has launched their new single-slot GeForce RTX 5090 and 5080 GPUs, aimed at gamers and creators who build in constrained environments and designed for liquid cooling.

The new GPUs were initially shown off during Computex 2025, and now they will be coming to global markets with an increased focus on efficient thermal performance and being space-efficient.

Developed with cooling-specialist Alphacool, the new “Frostbite Pro” editions feature a revised cooling block, and an improved geometry and thermal flow. The upgrades are said to have improved heat dissipation and better and more consistent performance for extended use, even in tight spaces.

In addition to low clearance new features, Inno3D has given a lot of thought to the new rear a liquid cooling port that replaces existing bulk and unhygienic standard cooling install. The previous two slot front option with the Frostbite Pro has been replaced with the new low-profile option with an unforgettable, efficient single-slot configuration.

With the multi-GPU rendering applications for the new generation GPUs, this makes low clearance compact builds possible. The carbon fiber backplate provides strength and thickness while helping to eliminate spots on the GPU core.

The cards have 16GB (RTX 5080) and 32GB (RTX 5090) next-gen GDDR7 memory to enable performance-heavy applications globally. Moreover, pricing and availability are both currently under the wraps, but we expect to hear from Inno3D soon.