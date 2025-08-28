JSON Parse Error Fix: Simple Steps That Work

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

A JSON parse error happens when software cannot read a JSON file due to incorrect formatting or unexpected tokens. This guide shows how to identify the issue and apply quick fixes.

How to fix JSON Parse error?

1. Fix JSON parse error by validating the file

Open the JSON file in a text editor such as Notepad++ or VS Code.

Use the built-in validator or a free online linter to check syntax. Correct misplaced commas, braces, or quotation marks. Save and reopen the file in your application.

If you are unsure how to access JSON files, see this guide on how to open JSON files in Windows 11.

2. Clear browser or app cache

Clear cache and cookies in your browser or app.

Restart the software. Reload the page or file.

Firefox users sometimes face rendering problems with JSON documents. Try these fixes for Firefox JSON viewer issues to resolve display problems.

Check for updates in your browser or app. Install the latest version to ensure compatibility with modern JSON standards. If the issue persists, reinstall the application.

4. Prevent JSON parse errors

Always validate JSON before deploying. Avoid manual edits when possible and use a JSON editor. Keep your software up to date.

What causes a JSON parse error

Missing brackets or commas in the file

Encoding problems or invalid characters

Unexpected tokens introduced by copy-paste or corrupted downloads

Outdated software struggling to interpret JSON

For a common scenario, see the guide on parsing error unexpected token.

