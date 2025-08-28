JSON Parse Error Fix: Simple Steps That Work
A JSON parse error happens when software cannot read a JSON file due to incorrect formatting or unexpected tokens. This guide shows how to identify the issue and apply quick fixes.
How to fix JSON Parse error?
Table of contents
1. Fix JSON parse error by validating the file
- Open the JSON file in a text editor such as Notepad++ or VS Code.
- Use the built-in validator or a free online linter to check syntax.
- Correct misplaced commas, braces, or quotation marks.
- Save and reopen the file in your application.
If you are unsure how to access JSON files, see this guide on how to open JSON files in Windows 11.
2. Clear browser or app cache
Firefox users sometimes face rendering problems with JSON documents. Try these fixes for Firefox JSON viewer issues to resolve display problems.
3. Update or reinstall the software
- Check for updates in your browser or app.
- Install the latest version to ensure compatibility with modern JSON standards.
- If the issue persists, reinstall the application.
4. Prevent JSON parse errors
- Always validate JSON before deploying.
- Avoid manual edits when possible and use a JSON editor.
- Keep your software up to date.
What causes a JSON parse error
- Missing brackets or commas in the file
- Encoding problems or invalid characters
- Unexpected tokens introduced by copy-paste or corrupted downloads
- Outdated software struggling to interpret JSON
For a common scenario, see the guide on parsing error unexpected token.
FAQs
It occurs when a JSON file cannot be read due to invalid formatting or characters.
Yes. Since JSON is used for configuration and APIs, a parsing error may prevent an app from loading data correctly.
Use an online validator or the built-in checker in VS Code or Notepad++.
