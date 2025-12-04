Microsoft Store Stuck on Working? Here Is How to Fix It Quickly

Windows 11 » Repair
Milan Stanojevic
Milan Stanojevic Shield
Windows Toubleshooting Expert
Repair
Reading time icon 3 min. read
Calendar icon EEST
updating microsoft store stuck on working
XINSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE
A message from our partner

Fix Windows 11 OS errors with Fortect:

  • Download Fortect and install it on your PC
  • Launch the tool and Start scanning to find broken files that are causing the problems
  • Right-click on Start Repair to fix issues affecting your computer’s security and performance
Download Now Fortect has been downloaded by 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

When the Microsoft Store gets stuck on the Working… screen, the issue usually involves corrupted cache files, system update problems, or slow connectivity. This guide gives you the fastest ways to fix it so you can install apps again without delays.

Table of contents

How Can I Fix Updating Microsoft Store Stuck on Working?

1. Restart the Microsoft Store

Restarting forces the app to reload and clear temporary issues.

  1. Press Windows key.
  2. Type Microsoft Store and open it.
    Microsoft Store - error code 42 Disney plus
  3. Close it completely.
  4. Open it again and retry the update.

After the steps, check this guide on the Microsoft Store not working on Windows for more fixes.

2. Reset the Microsoft Store cache

A corrupted cache often causes the endless Working… loading loop.

  1. Press Windows key + R.
  2. Type wsreset.exe.
    explorer_wsreset.exe -microsoft store error 0x00000005
  3. Press Enter.
  4. Wait for the Store to reopen automatically.
  5. Try updating apps again.

After the steps, you can read more in the guide on resetting the Microsoft Store.

3. Check your internet connection

Slow or unstable connections prevent app updates from starting.

  1. Open Settings > Network and internet.
  2. Check your network status.
  3. Restart your router if needed.
  4. Switch to another network if possible.

4. Run the Windows Store Apps troubleshooter

The troubleshooter fixes configuration and component issues automatically.

  1. Open Settings.
  2. Go to System > Troubleshoot > Other troubleshooters.
  3. Select Run next to Windows Store Apps.
    0x80080206-troubleshoot-error
  4. Apply the suggested fixes.

After the steps, you can check this guide on the Windows app store not updating for additional troubleshooting paths.

5. Install pending Windows updates

Outdated or incomplete system updates slow down or freeze Store downloads.

  1. Open Settings > Windows Update.
  2. Click Check for updates.
  3. Install everything available.
  4. Restart your PC.

6. Reinstall the Microsoft Store

Reinstalling replaces damaged files and resets Store functionality.

  1. Open Start and type PowerShell.
  2. Right-click Windows PowerShell and select Run as administrator.
    run as administrator powershell
  3. Paste this command:
    Get-AppxPackage -allusers Microsoft.WindowsStore | Foreach {Add-AppxPackage -DisableDevelopmentMode -Register "$($_.InstallLocation)\AppxManifest.xml"}
  4. Press Enter.
  5. Restart your PC.

Why Microsoft Store updates get stuck

The update process stops because of corrupted cache files, unstable internet, wrong date or time settings, or outdated Windows components. Fixing these issues usually restores normal Store functionality.

FAQs

How do I fix Microsoft Store stuck on Working?

Reset the cache, run the troubleshooter, restart the app, and install any pending Windows updates.

Does resetting the Microsoft Store remove apps?

No. Resetting only clears cached data and temporary files.

Why are downloads stuck at pending or working?

Your network, cache, or system components may not respond correctly until you refresh or repair them.

The Microsoft Store often gets stuck on Working because its cache becomes corrupted or Windows components fall out of sync. Restarting the Store, clearing the cache, and installing updates usually restore normal performance. If the issue persists, the troubleshooter and Store reinstallation offer reliable repair options.

More about the topics: Microsoft Store Fixes

Milan Stanojevic

Milan Stanojevic Shield

Windows Toubleshooting Expert

Milan has been enthusiastic about technology ever since his childhood days, and this led him to take interest in all PC-related technologies. He's a PC enthusiast and he spends most of his time learning about computers and technology. Before joining WindowsReport, he worked as a front-end web developer. Now, he's one of the Troubleshooting experts in our worldwide team, specializing in Windows errors & software issues.

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

User forum

0 messages