Jurassic World Dinosaurs Are Coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is taking to the skies with a prehistoric twist. A new expansion, Jurassic World: Archipelago, is set to add the franchise’s iconic dinosaur-filled islands to the ultra-realistic flight sim, complete with creatures like the T. rex, Velociraptor, and Mosasaurus roaming below.

Announced by Orbx and Universal on X, the upcoming add-on reimagines the entire Jurassic archipelago just off the coast of Costa Rica.

Fans of the films will recognize locations from Isla Nublar to Isla Sorna and other islands from the Muertes Archipelago. The expansion drops players into a timeline just before the 2015 Jurassic World movie, with the park open, but not exactly stable.

“Set just before the events of the 2015 Jurassic World film from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, the islands are captured at a moment when the park is operational but not everything is under control,” reads the official description. “The landscape itself is much more than a pretty backdrop: it’s both a challenge for aviators and a journey of recreating your favorite movie scenes.”

The DLC will include multiple helipads, airstrips, and custom-built environments at Juan Santamaria Airport and Herradura Bay Marina. Spotting dinosaurs mid-flight is part of the experience, making each flyover feel like stepping into the films themselves.

Jurassic World: Archipelago launches at the end of August or early September 2025 for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, with support for the 2020 version and Xbox coming soon after. If you’ve ever wanted to soar over Isla Nublar in a Cessna while a Brachiosaurus grazes nearby, your time is almost here.